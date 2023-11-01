This October, the Hopewell Valley Arts Council hosted the ninth annual Amazing Pumpkin Carve, an event that has become a cherished fall tradition in our community. As we wrap up this year’s festivities, we are so appreciative of the support and want to acknowledge those who made this monumental event possible.

We wish to extend our deepest appreciation to our incredible sponsors. The generous contributions of our major sponsors Capital Health, RBC Wealth Management Princeton Financial Partners, the Morehouse Family, and countless others make the Amazing Pumpkin Carve a reality and helped enrich our community.

We also want to shine a spotlight on the talented artists who transformed larger-than-life pumpkins into whimsical and wild masterpieces. They are the magic of the Carve, the artists behind the artistry, and we are thankful for their amazing contributions.

Lastly, we owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to this community itself. With 80% of our funding coming from donations and ticket sales, your enthusiastic support and love for the Amazing Pumpkin Carve inspires us to continue making this event a yearly tradition.

Thank you, and we can’t wait to share more creativity and community spirit in upcoming projects!

Carol Lipson

Hopewell Valley Arts Council Executive Director and Board of Director