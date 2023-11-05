Trenton man charged with fatal shooting of Lawrence Township man

A 37-year-old Trenton man is facing multiple charges in connection with the shooting death of a Mendrey Court resident in August, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the Lawrence Township Police Department.

Paul X. McNeil has been charged with one count each of murder, felony murder and robbery and three weapons offenses, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Police Chief Christopher Longo said.

He was served with the charges at the Mercer County Correction Center, where he is being held on an unrelated case, officials said.

Police responded to a Mendrey Court home at 12:30 a.m. Aug. 11 after receiving a 911 call that someone had been shot. When police officers arrived, they discovered the 36-year-old victim in the living room. He had been shot in the back, officials said.

The man was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The investigation, which is still ongoing, was conducted by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Lawrence Township Police Department.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Chris Pullen at (609) 989-6406 or Officer in Charge William Jett at (609) 331-5010. Information also may be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.