Bordentown voters headed to the polls Nov. 7

Voters in Bordentown Township and Bordentown City went to the polls on Nov. 7 and elected members of the governing body/board of education.

The Burlington County Clerk’s Office has posted results from the election on its website. All of the election results are unofficial and will remain unofficial until a vote counting process that could take more than a week has been completed.

The totals as of Nov. 8 do not include late mail-in ballots and provisional ballots, which are expected to be tallied later this week.

Bordentown Township Committee

Two Democratic incumbents ran in an uncontested race for the two, three-year seats on the Bordentown Township Committee.

Aneka Miller received 1,536 votes and William H. Grayson garnered 1,512 votes. There are 63 personal choice votes.

Bordentown Regional Board of Education

Melinda Zola ran unopposed for one, three-year term on the board for Bordentown City. She has received 629 votes. There are 34 personal choice votes.

Four candidates – Amy Glatz, Raquel Parker, Daniel Diamond and Chasity Bauldree – ran for one, three-year term on the board for Bordentown Township.

Glatz is leading the race with 788 votes, Bauldree follows with 390 votes, Diamond has received 349 votes, and Parker has received 248 votes. There are 12 personal choice votes.

Incumbent Richard Shenowski ran unopposed for a one-year unexpired term on the board. He has received 1,423 votes. There are 35 personal choice votes.