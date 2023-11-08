Bordentown Register NewsBordentown NewsFeatured

Bordentown voters headed to the polls Nov. 7

By: KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor

Date:

Share post:

Voters in Bordentown Township and Bordentown City went to the polls on Nov. 7 and elected members of the governing body/board of education.

The Burlington County Clerk’s Office has posted results from the election on its website. All of the election results are unofficial and will remain unofficial until a vote counting process that could take more than a week has been completed.

- Advertisement -

The totals as of Nov. 8 do not include late mail-in ballots and provisional ballots, which are expected to be tallied later this week.

Bordentown Township Committee

Two Democratic incumbents ran in an uncontested race for the two, three-year seats on the Bordentown Township Committee.

Aneka Miller received 1,536 votes and William H. Grayson garnered 1,512 votes. There are 63 personal choice votes.

Bordentown Regional Board of Education

Melinda Zola ran unopposed for one, three-year term on the board for Bordentown City. She has received 629 votes. There are 34 personal choice votes.

Four candidates – Amy Glatz, Raquel Parker, Daniel Diamond and Chasity Bauldree – ran for one, three-year term on the board for Bordentown Township.

Glatz is leading the race with 788 votes, Bauldree follows with 390 votes, Diamond has received 349 votes, and Parker has received 248 votes. There are 12 personal choice votes.

Incumbent Richard Shenowski ran unopposed for a one-year unexpired term on the board. He has received 1,423 votes. There are 35 personal choice votes.

 

KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor

Stay Connected

493FansLike
70FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Windsor News

East Windsor Township Council incumbent members to keep seats

The East Windsor Township Council will remain firmly in Democratic Party hands as the five incumbent Township Council...
Bordentown News

Construction bids for Bordentown Township’s new municipal complex on the horizon

A presentation of the updated design of the new Municipal Complex to be built behind its current location...
Cranbury Press News

Cranbury: Incumbent leads Township Committee race

Incumbent Democrat Matt Scott is poised to secure a third term on the Cranbury Township Committee. Scott and...
Bordentown News

Bordentown’s Thespians ‘trick or treat’ for food donations

On Halloween, instead of asking for candy, the theatre students of Bordentown Regional High School (BRHS) went door...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Hightstown voters return incumbents to Borough Council

Windsor News
Hightstown Borough Council members Joseph Cicalese and Cristina Fowler...

Mercer County executive receives Gleeson Award

Hopewell News
Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space (FoHVOS) honored Mercer County Executive Brian...

East Windsor Township Council incumbent members to keep seats

Windsor News
The East Windsor Township Council will remain firmly in...

Popular news

Clara B. Douglas

Obituaries
Clara B. Douglas made her transition peacefully on Saturday,...

‘Represents real progress’

Princeton Packet News
Princeton University took another step towards achieving its goal...

Sponsored: 8 Ways to Winterize Your Home

Added Content
Your house is a living thing! Like your body,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.