Hightstown voters return incumbents to Borough Council

Hightstown Borough Council members Joseph Cicalese and Cristina Fowler turned back a challenge from Michael Bollentin to keep their seats in the Nov. 7 general election.

Cicalese and Fowler, who are Democrats, outpolled Bollentin by a more than thee-to-one vote margin. Bollentin was not running as a Democrat or a Republican. He was nominated by petition.

The term is for three years.

Fowler was the top vote-getter with 670 votes. She was followed by Cicalese, who got 612 votes, and Bollentin, who earned 197 votes, according to unofficial vote tallies released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office.

Jeet M. Gulati, a Democrat who ran unopposed for a one-year unexpired term, received 682 votes.

The vote tallies are unofficial until the Mercer County Clerk certifies them later this month. The tallies include early voting and Election Day voting.

Vote-by-mail ballots that were received after 8 p.m. Nov. 7 and provisional ballots had not been counted as of Nov. 8.