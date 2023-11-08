Mercer County executive receives Gleeson Award

Friends of Hopewell Valley Open Space (FoHVOS) honored Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes at its Oct. 3 gala, presenting him with the Gleeson Award, the organization’s highest honor, in recognition of Hughes’ longtime support of the organization and his ceaseless commitment to land preservation, stewardship and advocacy in the Hopewell Valley and beyond.

“The decision to honor Brian Hughes with our premier award was made by a unanimous vote of our board of trustees to recognize the support and value Brian Hughes and Mercer County have made not only to our community but also to FoHVOS as an organization,” said FoHVOS Executive Director Lisa Wolff.

Also honored were Capital Health with the FoHVOS Friends Organizational Recognition, and Leslie Floyd, Mercer County Planning Director, and Renee Jones of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection who were recognized as Preservation Partners.