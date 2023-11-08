Voters choose school board members for East Windsor Regional School District

East Windsor Regional School District school board member Jeanne Bourjolly was re-elected to the school board, along with newcomer Karen Salter, in the Nov. 7 general election.

Incumbent school board member Michael John Weeks II, who was running unopposed, also was returned to the school board.

Bourjolly and Salter will hold two of seven seats on the school board set aside for East Windsor Township residents. Weeks will hold one of two seats earmarked for Hightstown Borough residents.

Bourjolly earned the most votes at 2,381 votes. She was followed by Salter, who got 2,329 votes, and Paula Calia, who received 2,122 votes, according to unofficial vote tallies released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office.

Weeks received 649 votes.

The term is for three years.

The vote tallies are unofficial until the Mercer County Clerk certifies them later this month. They include early voting and Election Day voting.

Vote-by-mail ballots that were received after 8 p.m. Nov. 7 and provisional ballots had not been tallied as of Nov. 8.