Voters elect Lawrence Township school board members

Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education members Michele Bowes and Arundel Clarke were re-elected to the school board, along with newcomer Diana Pasculli, in the Nov. 7 general election.

Bowes, Clarke and Pasculli ran on the “Students First” ticket against challenger Thomas J. Figueira, who ran alone on the “Quality Education Safely” ticket.

- Advertisement -

According to unofficial vote tallies released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, Bowes earned the most votes with 3,678 ballots cast for her. Pasculli placed second with 3,618 votes and Clarke received 3,443 votes.

Figueira earned 2,192 votes.

The term is for three years.

Bowes will begin serving her fourth term when the school board reorganizes in January. Clarke won his first full term on the school board. He was appointed to fill out an unexpired term in 2022. Pasculli is a newcomer.

The vote tallies are unofficial until the Mercer County Clerk’s Office certifies them later this month. The vote tallies include early voting and Election Day voting.

Vote-by-mail ballots that were received after 8 p.m. Nov. 7 and provisional ballots have not been counted as of Nov. 8.