Pennington man killed, passenger injured in one-car crash on Fackler Road

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A 78-year-old Pennington man was killed and his passenger was injured when the car he was driving struck a tree on Fackler Road near Deer Run Nov. 7, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

The driver was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton following the crash, where he died of his injuries, police said. The 78-year-old female passenger suffered significant non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, which was reported at 2:43 p.m.

The cause of the crash appears to have been medically-related, police said.

The Lawrence Township Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, Capital Health System paramedics and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office also responded to the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact Police Officer Thomas Everist of the Lawrence Township Police Department at (609) 896-1111 or teverist@lawrencetwp.com or police Detective Dean Sawasky at (609) 844-7127 or dsawasky@lawrencetwp.com.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
