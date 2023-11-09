Voters return incumbent Princeton Council members in uncontested race

Princeton voters returned incumbent Princeton Council members David Cohen and Leticia Fraga to their third terms on the governing body in the Nov. 7 general election.

Cohen and Fraga, who are Democrats, ran unopposed for re-election.

The Republican Party did not field candidates for the two open seats that each carry a three-year term.

Cohen was the top vote-getter with 5,326 votes and Fraga earned 5,310 votes, according to unofficial results released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office.

The vote tallies are unofficial until the Mercer County Clerk’s Office certifies them later this month. The vote tallies include early voting and Election Day voting.

Vote-by-mail ballots that were received after 8 p.m. Nov. 7 and provisional ballots have not been tallied by Nov. 8.

Cohen and Fraga said that a third term would allow them to continue to focus on issues they have been addressing – from providing a variety of housing options to pushing for policies that address the safety, health and well-being of residents.

During his two terms on Princeton Council, Cohen has focused on housing and sustainability issues. He said he would continue to work on them during his third term.

“The Princeton Council has started to move forward with solutions to the ‘missing middle’ housing crisis for those whose income level does not allow them to qualify for affordable housing, but who cannot afford to purchase a single-family home,” he said.

Cohen also wants to see more progress being made in electrifying the town’s municipal vehicle fleet as the technology becomes more affordable and robust.

Fraga, who served as the Princeton Council president in 2021 and 2022, said she has focused on ensuring that vulnerable members of the community have access to basic needs – food, housing and healthcare.

She said that during her time on the Princeton Council, it has moved forward with policies to create additional affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households, as well as for developmentally disabled adults and senior citizens.

“Outstanding issues that I want to work on in my third term include improving access to services, access to laundry facilities and continuing to explore the creation of a community center,” Fraga said.