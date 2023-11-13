FeaturedHillsborough BeaconHillsborough News

Police investigate attempted home burglary

By: Submitted Content

Date:

Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a single-family home on More Road, according to the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

On Nov. 12 at 7:05 p.m., police responded to the residence. The homeowner told police she was in her basement and heard someone walking around on the floor above.

The homeowner walked upstairs and saw a dark-skinned male with a medium build approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, possibly Hispanic wearing black pants, black jacket, and black boots. The individual ran out of the residence upon seeing the homeowner and fled into the wooded area behind the neighborhood, according to police.

There was no physical altercation between the homeowner and the individual and no weapons were shown. The homeowner reported the individual may have gained access to the residence through the open garage door.

The New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit assisted with an aerial search of a wooded area behind the residence using infrared cameras and a Somerset County Sheriff’s Office K9 assisted with a ground search of the wooded area. These searches yielded negative results in locating a suspect, police said.

There is no reason to believe the public is at risk. There have not been any other reports of homes being entered in the township.

Residents should be mindful of keeping their garage doors closed as it presents an opportunity for crime.

The Hillsborough Township Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the incident. The public is asked to contact the Hillsborough Township Police Department with any information that may assist with the investigation at (908) 369-4313.

