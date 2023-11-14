Driver uninjured after avoiding deer

The driver of a RSK dump truck was uninjured after avoiding a deer that entered the roadway on Route 206, according to the Hillsborough Township Police Department.

Police responded to a motor vehicle crash at 3:08 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Route 206 and Park Avenue.

Preliminary investigation determined the driver was traveling southbound on Route 206. The vehicle struck the center median when attempting to avoid a deer that had entered the roadway. The dump truck then crossed the lane toward the southbound shoulder striking the curb, guardrail, and utility pole in front of 156 Route 206, according to police.

The dump truck also began to leak diesel fuel, which was contained and cleaned up by Somerset County Haz Mat.

A portion of Route 206 was closed for eight hours while the roadway was cleaned, and the crash was being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Hillsborough Police Department at (908) 369-4323 ext. 8.

Along with the Hillsborough Township Police Department, the Hillsborough Township Fire Department No. 37, Somerset County Hazardous Materials, Robert Wood Johnson Paramedics, New Jersey Department of Transportation and PSE&G responded to the scene.