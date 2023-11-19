East Windsor Township Police blotter

A 31-year-old East Windsor Township resident was charged with shoplifting for allegedly attempting to leave Walmart without paying for merchandise valued at $60.92 on Nov. 14. She was processed and released.

A 27-year-old South Amboy woman was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to park off a roadway after a police officer stopped to investigate why a car was partially parked on the median of Route 133 and partially in the road at 4 a.m. Nov. 13. The driver failed field sobriety tests. She was processed and released.

A 29-year-old Monroe Township resident was charged with shoplifting for allegedly attempting to leave Target without paying for items valued at a combined $228.20 on Nov. 12. She was processed and released.

A 44-year-old Trenton resident was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after a police officer observed the vehicle swerving on Route 133 at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 12. The driver failed field sobriety tests. The driver was processed and released.

A 44-year-old Trenton woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly attempting to leave Walmart without paying for items valued at a combined $160.20 on Nov. 11. She was charged on a summons.

A 38-year-old Hamilton Township woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly attempting to leave Target without paying for items valued at a combined $284.74 on Nov. 10. She was processed and released.