Windsor Hights HeraldWindsor News

East Windsor Township Police blotter

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

A 31-year-old East Windsor Township resident was charged with shoplifting for allegedly attempting to leave Walmart without paying for merchandise valued at $60.92 on Nov. 14. She was processed and released.

A 27-year-old South Amboy woman was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to park off a roadway after a police officer stopped to investigate why a car was partially parked on the median of Route 133 and partially in the road at 4 a.m. Nov. 13. The driver failed field sobriety tests. She was processed and released.

- Advertisement -

A 29-year-old Monroe Township resident was charged with shoplifting for allegedly attempting to leave Target without paying for items valued at a combined $228.20 on Nov. 12. She was processed and released.

A 44-year-old Trenton resident was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane after a police officer observed the vehicle swerving on Route 133 at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 12. The driver failed field sobriety tests. The driver was processed and released.

A 44-year-old Trenton woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly attempting to leave Walmart without paying for items valued at a combined $160.20 on Nov. 11. She was charged on a summons.

A 38-year-old Hamilton Township woman was charged with shoplifting for allegedly attempting to leave Target without paying for items valued at a combined $284.74 on Nov. 10. She was processed and released.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

876FansLike
624FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Bordentown Register News

‘Integrity over corruption’

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, whose 3rd Congressional District spans Mercer and Burlington counties, has launched his campaign for...
Windsor News

East Windsor Police blotter

A 69-year-old East Windsor Township woman was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, careless driving and...
Windsor News

Woman charged with assaulting police officers

A 29-year-old East Windsor Township woman is facing charges after allegedly pushing a police officer and scratching another...
Windsor News

Voters choose school board members for East Windsor Regional School District

East Windsor Regional School District school board member Jeanne Bourjolly was re-elected to the school board, along with...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

‘A season to remember’

Lawrence Ledger News
Fifty years ago, when players from the Lawrence Cardinals...

Princeton Police blotter

Princeton Packet News
A 40-year-old Ewing Township woman was arrested on an...

Man attempts to rob woman at North Harrison Street bus stop

Princeton Packet News
Police are looking for a man who threatened a...

Popular news

‘All of it has been tremendously rewarding’

Hopewell News
After close to seven years as executive director, Lisa...

‘Honor, courage, respect, discipline and selfless service’

Lawrence Ledger News
More than 50 Lawrence Township residents gathered to honor...

‘Longstanding tradition’

Bordentown News
The Burlington County Sheriff's Office is once again collecting toys for...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.