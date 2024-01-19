Common calendar, Packet papers, Jan. 19

Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

American Red Cross Llura Gund Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

707 Alexander Road, Suite 101, Princeton

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 12:30-7:15 p.m.

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The American Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels, and we now face an emergency blood shortage. In recent weeks, we’ve had to limit our distributions of some of the most transfused blood types to hospitals. We need donors now, and in the weeks ahead, to help rebuild the blood supply.

Lawrence Township

Jan. 24 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Church of Saint Ann, 1253 Lawrenceville Road.

Cranbury

Jan. 29 – 1-6 p.m., Cranbury Public Library, 30 Park Place West.

Nutrition

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults has in-person lunches at nine of its locations.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email trade@mercercounty.org. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email adrc@mercercounty.org.

Take-Home rapid COVID-19 test kits

Take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits are available at all Mercer County Library System branches. Mercer County residents may request up to three kits at a time. The kits are Lucira brand over-the-counter rapid molecular nasal swab test comparable to a PCR test.

Hiring

Mercer County Correctional Police is hiring. Send resume to mcorrectioncareers@mercercounty.org.

Bordentown

Wednesdays

The Bordentown Township Police Department offers Straight to Treatment on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Insurance is not necessary to receive assistance. Neither is residency in Burlington County. No appointment is needed.

For more information visit www.straighttotreatment.com or email treatment@co.burlington.nj.us.

Every Sunday

Bordentown City holds a farmers market rain or shine outside Carslake Community Center, 207 Crosswicks Street. For inclement weather, the market is moved indoors.

Throughout January

The Bordentown Township Public Works Department would like to remind residents that Christmas trees can be put on the curb for disposal. A crew will make rounds to collect trees daily throughout the month of January.

January is Dog Licensing Month. It’s that time of year again – time to renew your dog license! And this year, we’ve made it easier than ever! You can now renew your license online! Just log onto https://www.bordentowntownship.com/clerk_licenses and click on “Online Pet Licensing” under “Dog Licenses.” You can renew your license, provide your rabies certificate, and even upload a photo of your pet. To renew online you will need to create an account with your email address, and then create a password.

If you would rather not renew online, complete an application and submit payment and documentation by mail or at the Clerk’s office. Directions are on the application.

A mailing was sent to all known dog owners just before the new year. Call the Clerk’s office with any questions, (609) 298-2800 ext. 2104 or email clerk@bordentowntwp.org.

Bordentown Library events

Bordentown Library is located at 18 E. Union St., Bordentown. For more information about the events below call 609-298-0622 or visit https://www.bcls.lib.nj.us/locations/bordentown-library.

Jan. 19 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

Jan. 22 – 10 a.m. – English Language Learners.

Jan. 22 – 10 a.m. – Winter Mitten Grab and Go.

Jan. 22 – 2 p.m. – Movie: A Haunting in Venice.

Jan. 23 – 10:30 a.m. – Baby and Toddler time.

Jan. 25 – 10:30 a.m. – Art Stations.

Jan. 25 – noon – Gentle Yoga.

Jan. 26 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

Cranbury

The Cranbury Public Library (CPL) is located at 30 Park Place West. For more information on listed events please call (609) 722-6992.

*The Cranbury Public Library is seeking a part-time Building Manager to carry out and coordinate the ongoing maintenance of our 11,000 square-foot public library building, newly opened in November 2022.

Jan. 20 – noon to 4 p.m. – Dungeon and Dragons Club.

Jan. 21 – noon to 1:50 p.m. – Lunar New Year Prep A.

Jan. 22 – 11 a.m. – iPhone 101.

Jan. 22 – 6 p.m. – CPL Cinemates Flim Club.

Jan. 22 – 7 p.m. – Literacy Cafe.

Jan. 23 – 11 a.m. – *Rescheduled: Toddler Craft – Pom-pom painted snowmen.

Jan. 23 – 7 p.m. – Evening book discussion.

Jan. 24 – 11 a.m. – Family Storytime.

Jan. 24 – 2-2:45 p.m. – Mindful Movements and Guided Meditation.

Jan. 25 – 2 p.m. – Remedies from the Kitchen.

Jan. 25 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Thursday CRAFTernoon: Do you wanna build a snowman?

Jan. 25 – 5-8 p.m. – Game night.

Jan. 26 – 3:30 p.m. – Pawns Pathways at CPL Chess Club.

Cranbury Arts Council Gourgaud Gallery

Gourgaud Gallery is located in Town Hall, 23-A North Main St.

In January 2024, Gourgaud Gallery is pleased to host returning artist, Elaina Phillips. The exhibit, Color, Form, and Meaning, will run through Jan. 24.

Members of the Gourgaud Gallery committee will present their work during the month of February.

The artists will donate 50 % of the sales to the Cranbury Arts Council.

Artists on exhibit: Linda Gilbert, Monica Sebold Kennedy, Kathleen Morolda, Louse Palagyi, Donna Rittner and Debby Rosen.

Cranbury Arts Council projects include, sponsoring community talent in sold-out performances of original musicals, promoting 12 unique art shows at the Gourgaud Art Gallery annually, awarding our annual Excellence in the Arts Award to a deserving high school student and two annual art awards to Cranbury 8th grade students in both music and fine arts, creating and providing funding for the annual 8th grade Mandala Wall in Cranbury School, and running numerous workshops and Art and Technology Summer camp. The Arts Council has long worked to promote the Arts in and for our community.

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit cranburyartscouncil.com and gourgaudgallery.com.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, the Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that support the arts in the community. Cash or a check made out to the artist is accepted as payment.

East Windsor/Hightstown

The Hightstown High School (HHS) Class of 1984 is seeking class members, as well as other HHS attendees that are friends and siblings of the Class of 1984 to join them as they celebrate their 40th reunion. It will take place on Sept. 28th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hamilton. For more information contact: Debralini@optonline.net, Mindyrobyn@aol.com or connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/Classof1984HHS

Hickory Corner Branch Library

Hickory Corner Branch Library is located at 138 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor.

Jan. 19 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station.

Jan. 19 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie.

Jan. 20 – 10:30 a.m. – Family Fun Time.

Jan. 20 – 2:30 p.m. – Henna Paper Art.

Jan. 21 – 2 p.m. – Matinee Movie.

Jan. 22 – 10:30 a.m. – Messy Monday.

Jan. 22 – 10:30 a.m. – ESL Conversation.

Jan. 22 – 2:30 p.m. – Scrabble for Adults.

Jan. 22 – 4 p.m. – (virtual) Guided Meditation.

Jan. 22 – 5 p.m. – School-age STEAM: Frozen Slime.

Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. – (virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Jan. 23 – 10:30 a.m. – Storytime.

Jan. 23 – 2:30 p.m. – Adult Craft: Paint a Geometric Star.

Jan. 23 – 4 p.m. – Heads Up! Seniors program.

Jan. 24 – 10:30 a.m. – Discovery time.

Jan. 24 – 2 p.m. – (virtual) Tea: Drink to your health!

Jan. 24 – 2:30 p.m. – Current Events chat.

Jan. 24 – 6:30 p.m. – Evening storytime!

Jan. 25 – 10:30 a.m. – Baby time.

Jan. 25 – 11 a.m. – Basic Skills Craft for adults.

Jan. 25 – 2:30 p.m. – Crochet and Knot Corner.

Jan. 25 – 5 p.m. – Crafternoon: Bottlecap snowmen.

Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. – Creation station.

Jan. 26 – 10:30 a.m. – Dance Party.

Jan. 26 – 11 a.m. – Basic Skills Craft for Adults.

Jan. 26 – 2:30 p.m. – Nonfiction Book Club.

Twin Rivers Branch Library

Twin Rivers Branch Library is located at 276 Abbington Drive, East Windsor.

Jan. 22 – 4 p.m. – (virtual) Guided Meditation.

Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. – (virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Jan. 23 – 10:30 a.m. – Storytime.

Jan. 23 – 2 p.m. – Only Murders in the Library: The Last Ride.

Jan. 24 – 10:30 a.m. – Babytime.

Jan. 24 – 2 p.m. – (virtual) Tea: Drink to your health!

Jan. 25 – 2 p.m. – Adult Fiction Book Club.

Hightstown Branch Library

Hightstown Branch Library is located at 115 Franklin, Hightstown.

Jan. 20 – 10:30 a.m. – Small Steps Into STEM.

Jan. 22 – 4 p.m. – (virtual) Guided Meditation.

Jan. 22 – 6 p.m. – Kindergarten to 8th grade tutoring.

Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. (virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Jan. 23 – 5 p.m. – Learning English.

Jan. 24 – 10 a.m. – Wiggle, Giggle, read.

Jan. 24 – 2 p.m. – (virtual) Team: Drink to your health!

Jan. 24 – 4 p.m. – Citizenship Exam Preparation.

Jan. 25 – 10 a.m. – Shape A Story: Play-Doh Story time.

Jan. 25 – noon – Guided meditation.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Toastmasters International is the leading nonprofit dedicated to effective oral communication and leadership development. In the last 99 years there have been 4 million members. Members meet to deliver and evaluate prepared and impromptu speeches in an effort to improve as speakers and leaders. Mid-Day club generally meets the first and third Saturdays at 10 a.m. eastern, and the second and fourth Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. eastern. Guests are always welcome.

Mid-Day Toastmasters meets for 1 hour on:

In person at the Library, 138 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor. The meeting will also stream at https://tinyurl.com/zoomwithmidday and https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9239283290

Hillsborough

Photo submissions

The Administration/Clerk’s Office invites Hillsborough residents to share scenic photos of Hillsborough for the annual township calendar and planner. In the past, the calendar has showcased the township’s gorgeous open space and scenic locations including wildlife, farmland, parks, and rivers. When submitting photos, please don’t include people and pets, and avoid objects that distract including roofs, fences, and car windows. Please save pictures with your name and the location’s name before sending them to Deborah Ng at debng@hillsborough-nj. You will also need to fill out a photo release form that is located on the Hillsborough Township website.

Hillsborough Branch Library

The library is part of the Somerset County Library System at 379 S. Branch Road. For more information on the events visit sclsnj.org.

Jan. 20 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Saturday Stations.

Jan. 22 – 3:30-7:30 p.m. – Homework Help Center.

Jan. 22 – 4-5:30 p.m. – Sewing Skills: Reading a Pattern.

Jan. 23 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Storytime.

Jan. 23 – 1-2:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Jan. 23 – 7-7:50 p.m. – Suspense with Susie Book Discussion.

Jan. 24 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Science Stories.

Jan. 24 – 2-3 p.m. – What’s for Dinner?

Jan. 24 – 3:30-7:30 p.m. – Homework Help Center.

Jan. 25 – 10:30-11:15 a.m. – Wee Winter Carnival.

Jan. 25 – 4-5 p.m. – Tasty Adventures.

Jan. 26 – 3:30-5 p.m. – Make Your Own Comic.

Jan. 26 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Read to a Therapy Dog.

Saturday, Jan. 20

The South Branch Reformed Church will host its Roast Pork dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at the church, 870 River Road, Hillsborough. Dine in or take-out. Take out customers please bring bags. Sides include mashed potatoes, Succotash O’Brien, Cole Slaw, Bean salad, Baked potato, Beverages and a selection of Desserts. Reservations can be made (908) 369-4956 but walk-ins are welcome.

Monday through Friday, Jan. 22-26

The Hillsborough Municipal Building will be hosting the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, NJMVC, as their mobile unit comes to town. Residents can make appointments to apply for a REALID or to renew registrations. Handicapped placards and plates don’t require an appointment. The building is at 379 South Branch Road.

Sunday, Jan. 28

All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2024 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship.

The local competition will be held Sunday Jan. 28, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Auten Road School Gym, 281 Auten Road, Hillsborough.

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district and state level competition.

International champions are announced by the K of C international headquarters based on scores from state level competitions.

All boys and girls 9 to 14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in respective age divisions. For any additional information contact domferrigno@comcast.net

Hopewell Valley

The Sourland Conservancy – all year round – is thankful for every single member, volunteer, partner, and supporter for everything they do to save the Sourland Region’s important history and ecology.

Sourland Conservancy is at 83 Princeton Avenue, Suite 1A, Hopewell.

If you have planted any native plants and trees at your home or business, please email the Conservancy to let them know. They would like to highlight the efforts of private citizens in planting native to help connect green spaces and provide habitat for native and migratory species. For more information, visit their website www.sourland.org or email info@sourland.org.

Saturdays at Howell Living History Farm

The farm is located at 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township and is a facility of the Mercer County Park Commission. For more information on the events listed call 609-737-3299 or email info@howellfarm.org.

Hopewell Branch Library

Hopewell Branch Library is located at 245 Pennington Titusville Road, Pennington.

Jan. 19 – 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

Jan. 20 – 10 a.m. – MLK Jr. Day of Service: Greeting Cards for meals on Wheels.

Jan. 22 – 10:30 a.m. – Storytime.

Jan. 22 – 1 p.m. – Homeschool Teens: Discover America.

Jan. 22 – 3 p.m. – Pride Club meetup.

Jan. 22 – 4 p.m. – (virtual) Guided meditation.

Jan. 22 – 4 p.m. – Crafternoon: Penguin Craft.

Jan. 22 – 4:30 p.m. – Chess Club.

Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. – (virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. – Cribbage and Coffee.

Jan. 23 – 10:30 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

Jan. 23 – 1 p.m. – Preschool STEAM.

Jan. 23 – 4 p.m. – Crafternoon: Penguin Craft.

Jan. 23 – 4:30 p.m. – Chess Club.

Jan. 24 – 10:30 a.m. – Babytime.

Jan. 24 – 2 p.m. – (virtual) Tea: Drink to your healt!

Jan. 24 – 6 p.m. – Storytime.

Jan. 25 – 10:30 a.m. – Storytime.

Jan. 25 – 4:30 p.m. – Lego Club.

Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

Jan. 26 – 10:30 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

Jan. 26 – 11 a.m. – Stay and Play.

Jan. 26 – 2 p.m. – Film Screening.

Pennington Public Library

Pennington Public Library is located at 30 N. Main St. For more information visit www.penningtonlibrary.org.

Voices Chorale

Join Voices Chorale now by setting up a brief, stress-free audition. All voice parts are welcome, especially tenors and basses! Auditions will be Jan. 22, 29, and Feb 5 before/after rehearsals. We rehearse Mondays 7:30-9 p.m. at Music Together, 225 Pennington-Hopewell Road in Hopewell. Our spring concert will be 4 p.m. Sat., May 11 and will feature Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass interspersed with contemporary pieces including Stings’ “Fragile” arranged by Mac Huff. Visit VoicesChoraleNJ.org for more information.

Sundays at Washington Crossing Park

The Historic Education Committee of the Washington Crossing Park Association (WCPA) will lead tours of the State Park on various Sundays from 1-2:30 p.m.

Tickets are free. As space is limited, all tickets must be reserved at Eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-washington-crossing-state-park-historic-walking-tours-tickets-634898156477)

Tours begin at the Washington Crossing Visitor Center Museum with a tour overview and a screening of the film, Ten Crucial Days: The Road to Liberty. Tour guides and state park historians will introduce participants to the Museum’s world-class Swan Historical Foundation Collection of Revolutionary War artifacts. They will also discuss Lloyd Garrison’s painting of Washington’s Crossing, and how it compares to other depictions of the 1776 Crossing.

Next, visitors will walk down Sullivan Drive to the entrance to Continental Lane, where you will engage in a discussion on the reasons why Gen. George Washington chose this spot for his history-changing campaign. From there, participants will walk to the park’s Stone Barn where they will examine a map of the Battle of Trenton and a large diorama of Washington’s Crossing, the March to Trenton, and the Battle of Trenton.

Finally, visitors will walk to the nearby Landing Overlook, where they will discuss the significance of the nearby 1740s Johnson Ferry House, and the importance of ferryboat operations to the Crossing and Landing.

Tours are free but donations to the Washington Crossing Park Association are gratefully accepted. Tours are contingent on the weather. For updates: call the Visitors Center at (609) 737-0623. You may also visit https://www.wcpa-nj.com/historic-tours for more information.

NOTE: There are no park entrance fees until July 1st. After that, a $5 per car (cash only) entry fee applies on weekends until Labor Day.

Contact Information: WCPA, Executive Director Annette Earling, info@washingtoncrossingparkassociation.com.

Lawrence Township

The Lawrence Township Library Branch is located at 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township. For more information contact (609) 882-9246.

Jan. 19 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Storytime.

Jan. 19 – 3-4 p.m. – Drum Circle.

Jan. 20 – 11 a.m. – Storytime.

Jan. 20 – 2 p.m. – Avocado Fleece Pillow.

Jan. 21 – 1:30 p.m. – Watercolor Lanterns.

Jan. 22 – 10 a.m. – Storytime.

Jan. 22 – 10 a.m. – Mouse Basics.

Jan. 22 – 11 a.m. – Little Artists.

Jan. 22 – 2 p.m. – PC Basics.

Jan. 22 – 4 p.m. – (virtual) Guided Meditation.

Jan. 22 – 4 p.m. – Round Singing.

Jan. 22 – 6:30 p.m. – Slime Time.

Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. – Baby time.

Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. – (virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Jan. 23 – 11 a.m. – Quiet Storytime.

Jan. 23 – 6 p.m. – Excel: Pivot Tables.

Jan. 23 – 6:30 p.m. – Slime time.

Jan. 24 – 10 a.m. – Storytime.

Jan. 24 – 2 p.m. – (virtual) Team: Drink to your health!

Jan. 24 – 2 p.m. – Google Drive.

Jan. 24 – 6 p.m. – Word: Mail Merge.

Jan. 24 – 6:30 p.m. – Lego Necklaces.

Jan. 25 – 10 a.m. – Storytime.

Jan. 25 – 10 a.m. – Excel: Pivot Tables.

Jan 25 – 1 p.m. – Upcycle Challenge: Puppets.

Jan. 25 – 6:30 p.m. – Play with Clay.

Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. – Playdough Playdate.

Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. – Open Lab.

Friday to Monday, Jan. 26-29

Friends of the Lawrence Library January Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lawrence Headquarters Branch, 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville.

Anne Demarais Nature Center (ADNC)

The center is located at 481 Drexel Ave.

Every month, on the first Saturday, Lawrence Township Environmental Education Foundation is sponsoring walks through the meadow at the Lawrence Nature Center and through the Drexel Woods to see the wonders of nature, learn about the history of Lawrence Township and enjoy the great outdoors. Check back here, on our Events page to see what is coming up and to register for a walk.

Montgomery

Montgomery Library is located at 100 Community Dr., Skillman. For more information call (908) 458-8401.

Jan. 19 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler/Preschool Storytime.

Jan. 20 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Make Your Own Puzzle.

Jan. 20 – 2-3 p.m. – Chess for Beginners.

Jan. 20 – 2-3 p.m. – Personal Perspectives on the Vietnam War after 50 years.

Jan. 22 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Jan. 22 – 5-7 p.m. – Monty Tutoring.

Jan. 22 – 5:15-6 p.m. – Truth Seekers Society.

Jan. 23 – 1-2 p.m. – Disabilities Social Hour.

Jan. 23 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Digital Preservation Lab 101.

Jan. 24 – 5-5:30 p.m. – Family Storytime.

Jan. 25. – 5-7 p.m. – Monty Tutoring.

Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Kids Craft.

Jan. 26 – 11 a.m. to noon – Hand Sewing-Fabric Mushrooms.

Princeton

Happenings at McCarter Theater

McCarter Theatre Center is located at 91 University Place, Princeton. For more information about events listed or for tickets visit www.mccarter.org.

FOPOS

Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) has a number of events lined up. For more information visit www.fopos.org.

Happenings at Morven Museum & Garden

Morven Museum & Garden is located at 55 Stockton St. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact info@morven.org.

Check out the Monthly Docent Tours of Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730 to 1830. Morven’s special exhibition features over 50 tall case clocks, representing almost as many different clockmakers.

Tours are scheduled for the third Thursday of each month, at 2 p.m. through the duration of the exhibition: Jan. 18, Feb. 15.

Princeton Public Library

Princeton Public Library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.

Jan. 19 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: The CEO of Me: Own Your Own Career.

Jan. 19 -10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

Jan. 19 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Parent and Baby Support Group.

Jan. 19 – 5-10 p.m. – Teens: A Cappella Night.

Jan. 20 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Saturday Storytime!

Jan. 20 – 1-1:30 p.m. – Kids: Japanese Storytime.

Jan. 20 – 3:30-5 p.m. – Youth: Drop-In Chess Sessions.

Jan. 21 – 2-3 p.m. – Chemistry for Kids.

Jan. 21 – 3-3:30 p.m. – Kids: German Storytime.

Jan. 21 – 3-4 p.m. – Author: Christopher M. Bellitto with Avram Alpert.

Jan. 22 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Dinosaur Discovery.

Jan. 22 – 7-8:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Jan. 22 – 7-8:30 p.m. – Workshop: Writers Room Poets.

Jan. 23 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tech: Ask the Mac Pros.

Jan. 23 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Dinosaur Discovery.

Jan. 23 – 2:30-5 p.m. – Tech: Library of Things Pop-Up.

Jan. 23 – 4-7 p.m. – Mercer County Community ID.

Jan. 23 – 4:30-5:15 p.m. – Middle Grade Writers Circle.

Jan. 23 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Author: William R. Fernekes in Conversation with Ingrid Reed.

Jan. 24 – 10 a.m. to noon – Drop in and Knit.

Jan. 24 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

Jan. 24 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

Jan. 24 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

Jan. 24 – 1-2 p.m. – Tech: Apps and Websites to Buy and Sell Items locally.

Jan. 24 – 3-5:15 p.m. – Matinee Movie Series: Best of British Cinema.

Jan. 24 – 4-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Jan. 24 – 6-8 p.m. – Worshop: Bullet Journal Club.

Jan. 24 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Origami Circle for All Ages.

Jan. 25 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

Jan. 25 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

Jan. 25 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

Jan. 25 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

Jan. 26 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: Ready for a Career Change?

Jan. 26 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

Jan. 26 – 3-4 p.m. – Teens: Take and Make.

Lewis Center of the Arts

Lewis Center of the Arts is located at 122 Alexander St., Princeton.

Jan. 31 – 6-8 p.m. – Scenario for a Past Future: Exhibition by Josephine Meckseper – Opening Reception, Lewis Center for the Arts at Princeton University.

Friday, Jan. 19

The Princeton Folk Music Society presents Poor Man’s Gambit, a Philadelphia based trio with an evening of Irish music at 8 p.m. Christ Congregation Church, 50 Walnut Lane, Princeton. Ample free parking. This concert will also be live-streamed!

Thursday to Sunday, Through Jan. 21

Princeton University Concerts will present the North American premiere of Future Presence, a groundbreaking concert experience in virtual reality developed and performed by members of the Grammy Award-winning Mahler Chamber Orchestra, from Thursday, Jan. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Woolworth Center for Musical Studies on Princeton University’s campus.

Thursday, Jan. 25

The 55-Plus Club of Princeton will meet online at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 25. (There will be NO in-person meeting.) Jessica Bernton, director of Congressional Affairs for the American Jewish Committee, will speak on “The Israel-Hamas War — current status and the case for support for Israel among policymakers in Washington D.C.” To join online, visit http://www.princetonol.com/groups/55plus. Meetings are free, with a suggested donation of $5 (see website for payment options).

Thursday, Jan. 28

Altamura Legacy Concert Series: Mozart’s Birthday Marathon Concert – Legacy Arts International at 4 p.m., Princeton United Methodist Church, 7 Vandeventer Ave., Princeton

Legacy Arts International presents Altamura Legacy Concerts, a new concert series developed by pianist Cristina Altamura, featuring herself and a roster of guest artists performing on a newly restored 1924 Steinway B grand at Princeton United Methodist Church home of the majestic Tiffany stained-glass window depicting St. George that graces its façade. On Jan. 28, Cristina invites pianists from the Princeton area to perform eclectic works in Mozart’s Birthday Marathon Concert. For more information call (201) 362-9814, email info@legacyartsinternational.org or visit legacyartsinternational.org

West Windsor

Kelsey Theatre at Mercer is located at the Mercer County Community College (MCCC), 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

Into The Woods | Jan. 19-21

All My Sons | Jan. 26 to Feb. 4

Love Song For Miss Lydia | Feb. 9-11

West Windsor Arts

West Windsor Arts Council, located at 952 Alexander Road, West Windsor, is hosting a number of events.

For more information, call (609) 716-1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.

West Windsor Branch Library

West Windsor Branch Library is located at 333 N. Post Road, Princeton Junction.

Jan. 19 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Tim Hoh’s Music for Kids.

Jan. 19 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!

Jan. 20 – 10-11 a.m. – Sahaja Yoga Meditation.

Jan. 22 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Sing-a-long with Ms. Pat.

Jan. 22 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Anti-Loneliness Letter Writing Club.

Jan. 22 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (virtual) Guided Meditation.

Jan. 22 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Messy Club.

Jan. 22 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Teen Crochet workshop.

Jan. 23 – 10 a.m. to noon – (virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Jan. 23 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Songs and Stories.

Jan. 23 – 6-6:30 p.m. – New Jersey Muslim Heritage Month Storytime.

Jan. 24 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playdate Pals.

Jan. 24 – 2-3 p.m. – (virtual) Tea: Drink to Your Health!

Jan. 24 – 2-4 p.m. – Wednesday Film Festival – “The Long Kiss Goodnight.”

Jan. 25 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Little STEAMers I

Jan. 25 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Little STEAMers II.

Jan. 25 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Let’s Play Chess.

Jan. 25 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Tweens and Teens Craft: Holographic Suncatchers.

Jan. 25 – 6:30-8 p.m. – Game Night.

Jan. 26 – 10:30 a.m. – Sing Along with Sarah.

Jan. 26 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!

Send items to calendar@centraljersey.com. The deadline for submissions each week is 5 p.m. on Tuesday. For details, call 732-358-5200, ext. 8233.