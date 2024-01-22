Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Bordentown Register NewsBordentown NewsFeatured L.E.A.D. Scholars By: Submitted Content Date: January 22, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterEmailPrint Bordentown Township Police Department’s School Resource Officer Adam Edwards is pictured below with their most recent third grade L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs) graduates from Peter Muschal School. Congratulations to all the young scholars. PHOTO COURTESY OF BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT 1 of 1 TagsBordentown Township Police DepartmentL.E.A.D.Peter Muschal School Submitted Content Best NJ Online Casinos in 2024: New Jersey Casino Sites Ranked by Promos, Games & Payouts Submitted Content - January 6, 2024 Stay Connected 493FansLike70FollowersFollow Sign up for our newsletter Current Issue Latest News Gov. Murphy disappoints with veto of invasive species bill Bordentown Opinion ‘Inspirational winners’ Hillsborough News ‘It feels so familiar, calming’ Hillsborough News Related articles Bordentown Opinion Gov. Murphy disappoints with veto of invasive species bill by Jay Watson, Co-Executive Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation Spring is months away, but as warmer weather arrives we... Hillsborough News ‘Inspirational winners’ Out of dozens of essay submissions from local students, six talented students recently won the "Inspirational Women" essay... Hillsborough News ‘It feels so familiar, calming’ The National Trust for Historic Preservation has awarded the Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum (SSAAM), Central New Jersey's... Princeton Packet News ‘The opportunity to be serving as your mayor has been a privilege’ Mayor Mark Freda is seeking a second term as the mayor of the Municipality of Princeton. Freda announced his...