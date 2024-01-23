Windsor Hights HeraldWindsor News

East Windsor Township Police blotter

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

A 43-year-old Jackson Township man was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and careless driving after he was found asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle with its engine running on Jamestown Road at 5:47 p.m. Jan. 13. He was processed and released.

A 33-year-old Keansburg man was charged with driving under the influence and assault by auto after he was involved in a three-car crash on Route 130 near Hickory Corner Road at 7:58 p.m. Jan. 13. The other drivers suffered minor injuries. He was also charged with reckless driving, careless driving and failure to maintain lane. He was processed and released.

A 50-year-old Trenton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from East Windsor Township following a motor vehicle stop on Route 33 Jan. 12. A police officer had noticed he was not wearing a seatbelt. He was processed and released.

A 40-year-old Spotswood man was charged with driving under the influence following an investigation into a disturbance at the Kensington Arms apartment complex at 6:48 p.m. Jan. 12. The man, who left the scene and returned in his vehicle, showed signs of impairment. He was also charged with reckless driving, careless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. He was processed and released.

A 27-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (psychedelic mushrooms), possession of more than six ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a police officer investigated a suspicious vehicle parked behind the Windsor Motel on Route 33 Jan. 12. He was processed and released.

A 29-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with driving under the influence and driving under the influence with juvenile passengers after he crashed his vehicle on Route 133 at 11:50 p.m. Jan. 12. The two juveniles were not injured. He was also charged with two counts of failure to have child restraints, reckless driving, careless driving, refusal to submit to a breath test and failure to report an accident. He was processed and released.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Latest News

