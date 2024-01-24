Hopewell Valley NewsHopewell News

Chandler leads Pennington Council in 2024

By: ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

Pennington Council leadership remains steady in the new year as Council President Catherine “Kit” Chandler was re-elected by fellow council members earlier this month to lead the governing body for another year.

Before her election and return as council president, Mayor James Davy, Chandler and Councilman John Valenza were sworn in and took their oaths of office for each of their new terms during the council’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 2.

- Advertisement -

Their oaths were administered by Township Attorney Walter Bliss.

Davy is currently serving a four-year term as mayor, and Chandler and Velenza are serving a three-year term on Council.

Davy, Chandler, and Valenza ran unopposed as each of their races did not have a Republican challenger in the 2023 November general election.

This is Davy’s first full four-year term as mayor of Pennington. Previously, he had been serving to complete the two years remaining on former Mayor Joe Lawver unexpired term, which began in 2021.

Chandler is serving her fifth three-year term on Council. Valenza is serving his first full three-year term on Council. He had been appointed to fill former Councilman Ken Gross’ unexpired term.

ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

1,226FansLike
1,976FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Hopewell News

‘Delaying the projects will just potentially make things worse’

The six schools in the Hopewell Valley Regional School District (HVRSD) may receive a greenlight for facility improvements...
Hopewell News

Hopewell Township taking steps to preserve historic Hart’s Corner Schoolhouse

Hopewell Township plans to utilize $85,000 from its general capital improvement fund towards preserving the historic Hart's Corner...
Hopewell News

Passport and Notary information

By Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello Esq. Happy New Year! Another year has gone by and we welcome...
Hopewell News

Veterans honored with annual ‘Salute to Service’ varsity hockey game

Local veterans and their service received the spotlight for the Hopewell Valley-Montgomery High School varsity hockey team's annual...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

A swearing in and a nomination

Cranbury Press News
With the spotlight on the historic election of Mayor...

11 Best Dating Sites for Meeting Local Singles in 2024

Health & Fitness
Why do people use online dating sites? Most create a...

Best Iowa Online Casinos in 2024 Ranked by Games, Payouts & Promos for IA Players

Special Sections
Let’s face it: Iowa and Las Vegas couldn’t be...

Popular news

Passport and Notary information

Hopewell News
By Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello Esq. Happy New...

‘We find ourselves well positioned’

Lawrence Ledger News
Lawrence Township property owners will not see an increase...

‘The opportunity to be serving as your mayor has been a privilege’

Princeton Packet News
Mayor Mark Freda is seeking a second term as...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.