Chandler leads Pennington Council in 2024

Pennington Council leadership remains steady in the new year as Council President Catherine “Kit” Chandler was re-elected by fellow council members earlier this month to lead the governing body for another year.

Before her election and return as council president, Mayor James Davy, Chandler and Councilman John Valenza were sworn in and took their oaths of office for each of their new terms during the council’s reorganization meeting on Jan. 2.

Their oaths were administered by Township Attorney Walter Bliss.

Davy is currently serving a four-year term as mayor, and Chandler and Velenza are serving a three-year term on Council.

Davy, Chandler, and Valenza ran unopposed as each of their races did not have a Republican challenger in the 2023 November general election.

This is Davy’s first full four-year term as mayor of Pennington. Previously, he had been serving to complete the two years remaining on former Mayor Joe Lawver unexpired term, which began in 2021.

Chandler is serving her fifth three-year term on Council. Valenza is serving his first full three-year term on Council. He had been appointed to fill former Councilman Ken Gross’ unexpired term.