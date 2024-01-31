Princeton PacketPrinceton Packet News

Lawrence Township man attempted to break into charging Tesla

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A Lawrence Township man has been charged with attempted burglary and criminal mischief after he allegedly attempted to break into a Tesla electric vehicle while it was hooked up to a charging station on Nassau Park Boulevard Dec. 25, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The victim told police that he discovered scratches on his Tesla and reviewed the video footage from his car’s cameras. He discovered that while his car was parked and charging at a charging station Dec. 25, a man tried to get into his car by pulling on the door handle.

The victim parked his Tesla at the same charging station on Nassau Park Boulevard Dec. 26, police said. The same person walked up to the victim’s Tesla and allegedly scratched the paint in three different locations.

Video from the victim’s Tesla captured the license plate of the vehicle that the suspect was driving, police said. An investigation led to the Lawrence Township man, who was arrested. He was processed and released.

