‘I am honored and excited’

The Hopewell Valley Regional Board of Education (HVRSD) has appointed John Slotman as its newest member for a one-year term representing Hopewell Township.

Slotman’s appointment was announced by the school board and school district administration on Feb. 1. He fills the vacancy left by former Board member Andrea Driver.

Driver, who previously served as vice president on the school board, did not accept her new three-year term on the school board and resigned due to personal circumstances at the board’s reorganization meeting in January.

Slotman said he was “honored and excited” that the board had chosen him.

“I look forward to working with the board in support of HVRSD students, families, and educators, and thank the board for their deliberative process in filling this board vacancy,” he said.

Slotman was one of the five candidates who competed for the three, three-year school board terms to represent Hopewell Township that were available in the November 2023 general election.

The school board said they considered several highly qualified candidates to fill the vacancy.

“Mr. Slotman brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the Board. With a background in public policy and government affairs, he has a level of expertise that we believe will complement the efforts of the board,” the board said.

“After a thorough review of applicants, the interview process, and careful consideration of each candidate’s qualifications, the Board of Education is confident that Mr. Slotman’s expertise and dedication will contribute to the continued success of the Hopewell Valley School District.”

Board President Anita Williams Galliano said she is proud of the Hopewell Valley community and school board.

“Unexpected change is rarely easy, but I’m so proud of the Hopewell Valley community for stepping up with five strong and well-prepared candidates for the open board position for 2024,” she said.

“I’m equally proud of the hard work taken on by the board to identify the best fit for our current body of work and open committee seats. I look forward to working with John Slotman and welcome him on board.”

Board member Mark Peters explained that Hopewell Valley remains one of the hidden gems of New Jersey.

“..with our school system solidified as one of the vertebrates in the backbone of what makes our community so special,” he said. “As part of our state-mandated process to fill the recently vacated Board seat, all Board members spent considerable time speaking to those candidates interested in filling the vacant seat.”

Peters shared how each of the candidates who volunteered to participate in the process brought their own set of skills and passion for how they would successfully fulfill their obligations to the community and the school board if they were selected.

“After considerable deliberation, a majority decision was made to select John Slotman for the open position,” he noted. “We look forward to welcoming him to the Board and the immediate contributions he’ll bring to serving our community.”

Superintendent Rosetta Treece noted that she was very impressed with the quality and number of community members who offered to serve.

“The decision was not an easy one for the board with such a wealth of very qualified and talented candidates,” she said. “I do not doubt that Mr. Slotman will be an excellent addition to the Board, and I look forward to working with him.”

According to the school board, the one-year term being filled by Slotman is an important position within the Board, with responsibility for policy development and decisions that directly impact the educational journey of students in the district.

“The board is optimistic that Mr. Slotman’s insight and collaborative approach will strengthen the ongoing efforts to provide an exceptional learning environment for all Hopewell Valley students,” they shared.

“The Hopewell Valley School District Board of Education extends its appreciation to all candidates who expressed interest in serving on the Board. The selection process was rigorous, and the board is grateful for the commitment and passion demonstrated by all applicants.”

Slotman’s current one-year term would end on Dec. 31.

The two years left remaining on Driver’s term will be on the ballot for a November 2024 general election.