Windsor Hights HeraldWindsor News

East Windsor man charged with eluding police and resisting arrest

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

A 34-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with multiple offenses, including eluding police and resisting arrest, after a police officer attempted to stop him on Route 130 at 6:49 p.m. on Jan. 20, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

The man allegedly refused to stop for the police officer and sped away, police said. He crashed the vehicle a short distance away and fled on foot. He was found a short time later in frozen water, police said.

- Advertisement -

The man, who allegedly showed signs of impairment, resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody, police said.

He was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, police said.

He was also charged with eluding, resisting arrest, obstruction, reckless driving, careless driving, and failure to maintain lane, police said.

He was processed and released.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

876FansLike
624FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Windsor News

East Windsor Police blotter

A 34-year-old East Windsor Township woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Prince George's County, Md. Jan....
Windsor News

‘A prestigious honor’

Congressman Andy Kim (D-3) has recognized the public achievements of Deep Joshi with an official certificate of Congressional...
Windsor News

East Windsor Police blotter

A 27-year-old Trenton man was charged with criminal mischief Jan. 17 for allegedly damaging the paint on a...
Windsor News

New Year Party!

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

East Windsor Police blotter

Windsor News
A 34-year-old East Windsor Township woman was arrested on...

Princeton man charged with robbery

Princeton Packet News
A 20-year-old Princeton man was charged with robbery after...

Princeton police blotter

Princeton Packet News
A vandal scratched a vehicle while it was parked...

Popular news

East Windsor Police blotter

Windsor News
A 34-year-old East Windsor Township woman was arrested on...

Pennington’s full-time administrator search ongoing

Hopewell News
Pennington's search process is still ongoing for a permanent...

‘The more questions you ask, the more information I can get out’

Hillsborough News
Hillsborough Mayor Robert Britting Jr. has been inviting the...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.