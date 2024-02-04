East Windsor man charged with eluding police and resisting arrest

A 34-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with multiple offenses, including eluding police and resisting arrest, after a police officer attempted to stop him on Route 130 at 6:49 p.m. on Jan. 20, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

The man allegedly refused to stop for the police officer and sped away, police said. He crashed the vehicle a short distance away and fled on foot. He was found a short time later in frozen water, police said.

The man, who allegedly showed signs of impairment, resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody, police said.

He was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, police said.

He was also charged with eluding, resisting arrest, obstruction, reckless driving, careless driving, and failure to maintain lane, police said.

He was processed and released.