HomeFront’s Week of Hope: Uniting Communities for Positive Change

By: Submitted Content

HomeFront, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness and poverty in Central New Jersey, announces its seventh annual Week of Hope, scheduled for Feb. 12-17.

The event aims to elevate awareness of the multifaceted challenges inherent in poverty and homelessness while galvanizing community engagement through impactful service initiatives.

Homelessness and poverty remain persistent challenges affecting thousands of local families. Last year, HomeFront served over 25,000 unique individuals through their 35 programs and services. In response to the pressing issue, HomeFront’s Week of Hope serves as a beacon of light, bringing together individuals, organizations, and communities to make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need.

“I always look forward to the Week of Hope as it brings us together with community members committed to making a difference through service,” said Sarah Steward, HomeFront’s CEO. “It’s a time to connect, learn, and address the challenges of poverty and homelessness in a meaningful way. Join us by signing up for opportunities throughout the week and learn more about how you can make a real, tangible impact in the lives of our neighbors in need.”

During the Week of Hope, HomeFront will orchestrate an array of events and educational forums. Among these, a pivotal panel discussion titled “Harvesting Hope: Navigating the Challenges of Food Insecurity Together” will convene area social service leaders. The event is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16, to be held at Morven Museum & Garden beginning at 6 p.m.

Additional opportunities abound during the Week of Hope, such as attending a volunteer orientation to gain insights into their volunteer program and current needs; extending assistance at their Choice Food Pantry, which is currently supporting a record number of families; and engaging with HomeFront’s CEO during a Lunch and Learn session. A plethora of other events are slated throughout the week.

HomeFront invites individuals, businesses, and organizations to join in this collaborative effort to create positive change and build stronger, more resilient communities. To learn more about HomeFront’s Week of Hope and how you can get involved, please visit www.HomeFrontNJ.org, email GetInvolved@HomeFrontNJ.org or call (609) 989-9417 ext. 107.

