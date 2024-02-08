Princeton receives grant to fill in sidewalk gaps on Terhune Road

Princeton has been awarded a $1 million state grant to fill in the sidewalk gaps along portions of Terhune Road, between Mount Lucas Road and North Harrison Street.

Sidewalks have been installed on most of Terhune Road, but there are sections where sidewalks are missing.

The $1 million state grant is being made available through the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets to Transit program, officials said, adding “it will improve pedestrian safety on Terhune Road.”

Sidewalks are in place on a portion of the north and south sides of Terhune Road, between Mount Lucas Road and Dempsey Avenue. There are no sidewalks on either side of the street, between Dempsey Avenue and North Harrison Street.

Also, since New Jersey Transit’s Route 605 travels on Terhune Road between Montgomery Township and the Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence Township, concrete pads may be installed at bus stop locations on Terhune Road for future bus shelters, officials said.

“The Safe Streets to Transit program is a crucial grant opportunity for counties and municipalities to enable us to upgrade our pedestrian infrastructure to be more accessible, safe and equitable,” Princeton Council President Mia Sacks said.

The town is coordinating the grant-funded project with the new housing developments on Terhune Road, between North Harrison Street and Grover Avenue, officials said.

Princeton will pay for some improvements aimed at pedestrians and bicyclists, and the developers will likewise pay for improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists, officials said.

The developer will pay for upgrades that include traffic calming measures, such as a raised crosswalk, new sidewalks, a dedicated bicycle lane on the south side of Terhune Road, and on-street parking.

For its part, Princeton will replace sidewalks between North Harrison Street and Thanet Circle on the north side of Terhune Road. The town also will install a dedicated bicycle lane.