Princeton PacketPrinceton Packet News

Princeton receives grant to fill in sidewalk gaps on Terhune Road

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

Princeton has been awarded a $1 million state grant to fill in the sidewalk gaps along portions of Terhune Road, between Mount Lucas Road and North Harrison Street.

Sidewalks have been installed on most of Terhune Road, but there are sections where sidewalks are missing.

- Advertisement -

The $1 million state grant is being made available through the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets to Transit program, officials said, adding “it will improve pedestrian safety on Terhune Road.”

Sidewalks are in place on a portion of the north and south sides of Terhune Road, between Mount Lucas Road and Dempsey Avenue. There are no sidewalks on either side of the street, between Dempsey Avenue and North Harrison Street.

Also, since New Jersey Transit’s Route 605 travels on Terhune Road between Montgomery Township and the Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence Township, concrete pads may be installed at bus stop locations on Terhune Road for future bus shelters, officials said.

“The Safe Streets to Transit program is a crucial grant opportunity for counties and municipalities to enable us to upgrade our pedestrian infrastructure to be more accessible, safe and equitable,” Princeton Council President Mia Sacks said.

The town is coordinating the grant-funded project with the new housing developments on Terhune Road, between North Harrison Street and Grover Avenue, officials said.

Princeton will pay for some improvements aimed at pedestrians and bicyclists, and the developers will likewise pay for improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists, officials said.

The developer will pay for upgrades that include traffic calming measures, such as a raised crosswalk, new sidewalks, a dedicated bicycle lane on the south side of Terhune Road, and on-street parking.

For its part, Princeton will replace sidewalks between North Harrison Street and Thanet Circle on the north side of Terhune Road. The town also will install a dedicated bicycle lane.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

1,436FansLike
7,706FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Princeton Packet News

‘It is not an ideology that belongs in middle school’

The ongoing controversy over HiTOPS and its approach to teaching about diversity, equity and inclusion came front and...
Cranbury Press News

‘Journalism is not a crime’

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who grew up in Princeton, will remain behind bars in Russia until...
Princeton Packet News

‘People have worked tirelessly to get to this point’

Montgomery Township's proposal for an all-inclusive playground to be built at the Township Municipal Complex has been six...
Hopewell News

HomeFront’s Week of Hope: Uniting Communities for Positive Change

HomeFront, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness and poverty in Central New Jersey, announces its seventh...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

‘It is not an ideology that belongs in middle school’

Princeton Packet News
The ongoing controversy over HiTOPS and its approach to...

2024 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship winners

Hillsborough News
Eleven boys and girls from the Hillsborough area, ages...

East Windsor fifth-grader wins annual district spelling bee

Windsor News
Fifth-grader Obadiah Pierre-Jean, a student at Perry L. Drew...

Popular news

‘This renaming honors both his sacrifice and his life’

Bordentown News
The Senate Transportation Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Sen....

East Windsor Police blotter

Windsor News
A 34-year-old East Windsor Township woman was arrested on...

Catholic Schools Week

Lawrence Ledger News

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.