Man climbs over guardrail and flees after motor vehicle stop

A 23-year-old Trenton man was charged with obstruction after he allegedly bolted after the vehicle in which he was riding was stopped by police for a motor vehicle violation at 1:41 a.m. Jan. 21, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

A police officer stopped the vehicle on Route 133 for allegedly being unregistered. The officer got out of the patrol car to investigate. As the officer was returning to the patrol car, the passenger got out of the vehicle.

The man climbed over the guardrail and jumped down the wooded embankment and fled, police said. He was located in a wooded area on Route 130 and arrested.

He was processed and released.