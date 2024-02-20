Cranbury Education Foundation’s annual craft show set for a 26th year

Exhibitors will once again showcase their latest work and creations when the Cranbury Education Foundation (CEF)’s 26th Annual Craft Show returns in March.

The craft show is an annual fundraiser for the CEF. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 2 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 3 inside the Cranbury School, 23 N. Main St.

- Advertisement -

The Annual Craft Show is juried, meaning a committee reviews hundreds of applications and selects the highest quality, unique vendors.

The show is an important fundraiser for capital projects for students.

Over the years, CEF has funded over $450,000 of capital improvements and equipment. Some recent purchases include 200 Chromebooks for students, Bee Bot STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Robots, 3D Engineering Printers, Handheld Chimes, and Ear-set microphones.

Most recently, in 2023, the CEF sponsored the Teacher’s Room renovation project and the 1st Welcome Walk for all students to start the school year off with some school spirit.

“As we look forward, we are excited about all the upcoming funding opportunities to further enrich and inspire Cranbury School students.

“Our Craft Show Team is working hard to select crafters for the show from more than 300 applications. The CEF have found some amazing new crafters to add to our favorite returning crafters and food vendors.”

The cafeteria will offer lunch available for purchase to guests and vendors.