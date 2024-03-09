https://linebet-bangladesh.com/en/mobile
FeaturedHopewell Valley NewsHopewell News

Discover Your Magic

By: Submitted Content

Date:

Share post:

Courtesy of Hopewell Valley Arts Council Registration is now open for Hopewell Valley Arts Council’s family-friendly art workshop, Discovering Your Magic — part of the Pennington Public Library’s BIG READ on Saturday, March 16, 2-3:30 p.m. at Pennington United Methodist Church.
Submitted Content
Submitted Content

Stay Connected

1,226FansLike
1,976FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Hillsborough News

Nominations open for Somerset County’s Historic Preservation and History Awards

The Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission invites nominations for the 2024 Historic Preservation and History Awards program. These awards honor...
Windsor News

A display of artwork

Courtesy of Mercer County Library System East Windsor Regional School District students, parents, and friends viewed student artwork displayed...
Bordentown Opinion

Our Future Depends on Affordable Housing — New Jersey Has Opportunity to Lead The Way

As housing prices have skyrocketed in recent years, the shortage of affordable homes is making life impossible for...
Hillsborough Opinion

‘Freedom to Read’ Act Protects the Rights of New Jerseyans

The Freedom to Read Act (New Jersey State Senate No. 2421) is important proposed legislation that supports and...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Nominations open for Somerset County’s Historic Preservation and History Awards

Hillsborough News
The Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission invites nominations for the 2024...

A display of artwork

Windsor News
Courtesy of Mercer County Library System East Windsor Regional School...

Our Future Depends on Affordable Housing — New Jersey Has Opportunity to Lead The Way

Bordentown Opinion
As housing prices have skyrocketed in recent years, the...

Popular news

Mercer County Clerk Announces Foreclosure Resources and Information

Hopewell News
Mercer County Clerk Paula Sollami Covello is dedicated to supporting residents...

Our Future Depends on Affordable Housing — New Jersey Has Opportunity to Lead The Way

Bordentown Opinion
As housing prices have skyrocketed in recent years, the...

Plainsboro Township men charged in theft of cell phone

Windsor News
Three Plainsboro Township men were charged in connection with...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.