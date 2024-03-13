Natural gas fire closes Nassau Street

A portion of Nassau Street was blocked off for several hours when a natural gas-fed fire erupted in the street in front of Labyrinth Books March 12, according to the Princeton Police Department.

The fire was located near the curb in a parking space. Flames shot up about five feet high. There was an odor of natural gas in the area.

A Nixle alert went out at 8:52 p.m. stating that Nassau Street was closed to motorists and pedestrians between Washington Road and Witherspoon Street. A second Nixle alert went out at 9:16 p.m. that extended the closure from Washington Road to Bayard Lane.

PSE&G crews responded and worked overnight to make the repair. The work was completed and Nassau Street was reopened at 5:23 a.m., according to police.