Woman charged for stealing artwork from At Home store

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

A Trenton woman was charged with shoplifting after allegedly taking a large piece of artwork from the At Home store on Nassau Park Boulevard Jan. 2, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The woman and a male companion entered the store and selected a piece of artwork that was valued at $200, police said. They carried it out of the store without paying for it.

When they reached their car, they had trouble fitting it into the vehicle and had to put it on the roof of the car, police said. While they were struggling to put the artwork on the roof, a store employee wrote down the car’s license plate number.

A police officer conducted a follow-up investigation, which led to the woman’s arrest.

She was processed and released.

