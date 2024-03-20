Free cable gunlocks available

Ask yourself, is there an unlocked gun in your house? Now is an excellent time to review how you store firearms, especially if children are in your home. Proper storage of firearms plays a vital role in reducing the risk of gun accidents. Keeping them secure protects children and adults by preventing unintentional discharge, accidental gun deaths, suicide, and gun theft.

“The safe and responsible storage of a firearm is essential to preventing tragedy,” Mercer County Sheriff Jack Kemler said. “And, under New Jersey law, a firearm must be secured if there is a child in the home.”

Free cable gunlocks are available to any Mercer County resident to secure firearms. Obtaining a gunlock is completely anonymous, with no questions asked. The cable locks can be used with practically any gun, including revolvers, pistols, shotguns, and rifles. Once the lock is in place, the gun can’t be fired. Contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office – Programs Section at (609) 278-7159 during business hours or email JArmano@mercercounty.org to arrange to receive a free gunlock.

The free cable-styled locks are available through a nationwide grant from Project ChildSafe. The easy-to-use design meets current strength and safety standards for cable gunlocks. Supplies are limited.