Pennington Police blotter

A 24-year-old Trenton woman was arrested on outstanding warrants for theft by deception and receiving stolen property from the Holmdel Police Department after she was stopped for speeding on South Main Street on Feb. 8. She was issued a summons and turned over to the Holmdel Police Department.

A West Delaware Avenue resident reported the theft of a package from his home. He received a text message stating that the package had been delivered at 9:27 a.m. Feb. 6, but it was missing when he went to retrieve it at 9:40 a.m.

A 70-year-old Hopewell Township woman was charged with driving under the influence for speeding on South Main Street at 1 a.m. Feb. 4. She was processed and released.

A Curlis Avenue resident reported Feb. 2 that he had received a Discover credit card in the mail for which he had not applied. The credit card was canceled.

A 79-year-old Hopewell Township woman was charged with driving under the influence at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 28 after a police officer observed the vehicle traveling on South Main Street on two flat tires and a rim. It also had heavy front end damage. The driver was processed and released.

An East Delaware Avenue resident reported Jan. 15 that one of her credit cards had been used to make several fraudulent purchases at different locations that totaled $4,075. The credit card was deactivated.

Catalytic converters were stolen from Volkswagen vehicles belonging to two Hale Street residents and a North Main Street resident. The thefts on Hale Street occurred overnight between Jan. 10 and Jan. 11. The North Main Street theft was reported Jan. 12.