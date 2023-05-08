Princeton driver suffers serious head injury in one-car crash

A 73-year-old Princeton woman suffered a serious head injury when her car left the road and struck a utility pole on Roszel Road at 2:57 p.m. May 6, according to the West Windsor Police Department.

The woman was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta south on Roszel Road when it crossed the centerline and entered the northbound lanes, police said. The car struck the curb, left the roadway and hit the pole.

Police said the driver may have suffered a medical event, causing the loss of control.

The victim was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton by the West Windsor Division of Fire and Emergency Services.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Traffic Officer F. Sabatino at sabatino@westwindsorpolice.com, or by calling 609-799-1222 or the Anonymous Tipline at 609-799-0452.