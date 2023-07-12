Deadline looms to file for Lawrence Township school board

Time is running out for school board candidates to file a nominating petition to serve on the Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education.

The deadline to file a nominating petition is July 31 at 4 p.m. It must be handed in to the Mercer County Clerk’s Office in Trenton.

The school board election is Nov. 7. The term is for three years.

At stake are the seats held by Michele Bowes, Arundel Clarke and Patricia Hendricks Farmer.

Clarke is seeking re-election. Farmer is not seeking re-election because she is running for election to the Lawrence Township Council. Bowes could not be reached for comment.

Bowes sits on the school board’s Personnel and Curriculum, Instruction Assessment and Professional Development committees. She chairs the Guidance and Mental Health Committee.

Clarke chairs the Equity Committee.

Candidates for school board must be at least 18 years old, be able to read and write and hold U.S. citizenship.

They must have lived in the school district for at least one year, and be registered to vote in the town that they seek to represent on the school board.

They may not have an interest in any contract with the school board or hold a claim against it. They may not serve on the municipal governing body, and they may be disqualified from holding office because of conviction of certain crimes.

Nominating petitions and the school board packet are available through the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, under the “Elections – Election-Related Links” tab at www.mercercounty.org.