East Windsor Township man charged with 28 counts of criminal mischief

A 25-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with 28 counts of criminal mischief following vandalism incidents reported in the Twin Rivers development from February, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

The man allegedly caused more than $38,000 worth of damage to numerous vehicles, police said.

The victims, who live on the north side of the development, reported paint destruction and slashed tires that resulted in vandalism incidents that were reported to police on Feb. 18.

An East Windsor Township police detective was able to identify the man through video camera surveillance and digital forensic evidence.

The man was arrested and charged June 30, and taken to the Mercer County Correction Center.