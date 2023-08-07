Jane Taggart Whittaker, 92, of Pennington, New Jersey, formerly of Brigantine passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday August 3, 2023.

Jane was born to the late John and Marjorie Taggart in St. Petersburg, Florida on May 24, 1931. She spent her childhood in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and her summers inBeachHaven,NewJersey. Jane graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1948 and received a BA degree from Hood College, Frederick, Maryland in 1952. Jane taught English and Literature to middle and high school students for several years in the Philadelphia area prior to her marriage in 1955 to Frank L. Whittaker. Jane and Frank raised their family in East Brunswick and Princeton, New Jersey. They retired together to their summer home in Brigantine, New Jersey.

Jane is survived by her children: Susan Ferguson and her husband John, Carol Ann Berry and her husband Rick, Margie Robinson and her husband Dave, Sally Wood, William Whittaker and his wife Eliza, Frank Whittaker, Jr. (predeceased in 2016) and his wife Jeanne. Jane was also predeceased by her loving husband, Frank in 2009 and her little daughter, Elizabeth in 1960. Jane is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Jane will be remembered as a warm and loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She was proud of her family and loved spending time with them as much as possible. Jane brought joy and unconditional love to everyone she met. Jane was a long-time devotee of Self- Realization Fellowship. She attended, hosted, and often led services with the Princeton and Atlantic City SRF chapters.

Jane looked forward to the day she would be joined with her guru, Paramahansa Yogananda.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing for Jane at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 from 5-7 PM. A Life Celebration Funeral Service will be held at the Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 W. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine on Thursday August 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM. The interment will be held privately at Laurel Memorial Park in Egg Harbor Township.

To share your fondest memory of Jane please visit www.keatesplum.com