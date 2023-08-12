Hillsborough Township Police blotter

July 30 – A Freemansburg, Pa man was arrested for DWI while on a traffic stop on Dukes Parkway East. He was processed and released.

July 30 – A resident of Andria Ave reported their unlocked vehicle while parked in the building parking lot. A wallet containing $20 was taken. Investigation is ongoing.

July 30 – A 31-year-old Montgomeryville, Pa. man was arrested for DWI while on a traffic stop on New Amwell Road. He was processed and released.

July 23 – A 41-year-old Hillsborough man was arrested for DWI while on a traffic stop on Route 206.

July 20 – A resident on Baird Drive reported his unlocked vehicle was entered and $250 was taken. Investigation is ongoing.

July 20 – A resident on Vliet Drive reported a male with his face and hands covered attempted to enter their locked vehicle. The incident was caught on camera. Investigation is ongoing.

July 17 – A resident on Thorton Street reported a license plate was stolen off his vehicle. Investigation is ongoing.

July 16 – A 47-year-old Hillsborough man was arrested for DWI and obstruction while on a traffic stop on New Amwell Road. He was also processed and released.

July 16 – A 39-yearold Hillsborough man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest while at Petrock’s Bar and Grill after allegeldy refusing to leave. He was processed and released.

July 13 – A resident on Dewitt Lane reported their unlocked vehicle was entered in the driveway. They reported a purse and cash was taken which was valued at $25.

July 12 – A resident on Deer Path reported their unlocked vehicles were entered in their driveway and $120 was taken. Investigation is ongoing.

July 9 – A 20-year-old Easton, Pa. man was arrested for DWI while on a

traffic stop on Schindler Court. He was processed and released.

July 5 – Comcast Cable reported a $1,200 generator was stolen from the area of Millstone River Road and Amsterdam Drive. Investigation is ongoing.

July 5 – A 31-year-old Morganville woman was arrested for DWI while on a

traffic stop on Amwell Road. She was processed and released.

July 4 – A 35-year-old Hillsborough man was arrested for DWI while on a traffic stop on Amwell Road. He was processed and released.

July 4 – A 37-year-old Morristown man was arrested for DWI while on a

traffic stop on Route 206. He was processed and released.

July 2 – A 25-year-old Hillsborough man was arrested for DWI, driving while intoxicated, while on a traffic stop on Route 206. He was processed and released.