Hillsborough Parks and Recreation partners with Iron Peak and FC Copa

Iron Peak and FC Copa to donate all jerseys during season

Hillsborough Parks and Recreation is excited to announce a partnership with Iron Peak Sports & Events and FC Copa Academy. This partnership will offer training for coaches, education for athletes and their families, and a dedicated pathway for players looking to advance their soccer development while augmenting the offerings for recreational soccer athletes in Hillsborough, according to the township.

“Hillsborough Parks and Recreation have partnered with Iron Peak for over five years for the use of their turf fields for our spring and fall soccer programs,” Bob Wagner, Hillsborough’s Director of Parks, Recreation and Social Services, noted.

“Adding FC COPA to the mix will only add to and enhance these programs for the children and coaches.”

Through this new partnership, Hillsborough Parks and Recreation will now be able to take advantage of the resources provided by the new joint venture between Iron Peak and FC Copa Academy, a leader in youth soccer. Coaches who volunteer their time to coach the athletes participating in the recreation program will now be provided with a comprehensive curriculum and training sessions designed to make their involvement as seamless as possible.

Roberta Aguas, president and founder of FC Copa, noted continued participation as one of the main challenges among parents and players.

“Our curriculum will be designed to provide all of the resources needed to encourage more participation all around,” he said.

Also beneficial will be the educational series provided to athletes and their families. Sessions hosted by Iron Peak and FC Copa will include training tips, injury prevention, and nutrition. The different sessions are designed to develop the overall athlete and provide them with all of the necessary tools to excel as they continue their soccer journey. In addition, Iron Peak and Copa will donate all jerseys to be worn by players during the season.

“Our venue contains multiple areas for seminars and instructional clinics, as well as our first-class turf fields,” explained Gregg Wilke, managing partner with Iron Peak Sports & Events. “Our facility, combined with the expertise of our staff and partners, will provide the perfect setting to provide knowledge to players and their parents as they look to grow their child as an athlete.”

In addition to the donated jerseys, the partnership is designed to provide a pathway for soccer athletes as they continue to grow their skills. FC Copa Academy has over 20 years of experience developing soccer players and helping them progress as athletes. The partnership with Parks and Recreation will provide opportunities for recreational players who are looking to take the next step in their soccer career.