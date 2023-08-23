Farm excursions

Watershed Nature campers journey to Fairgrown Farm

In a bid to foster a deeper understanding of local agriculture and the importance of sustainable farming practices, campers at The Watershed Institute’s summer nature camp have spent the summer with enriching journeys to Fairgrown Farm.

“The farm visits offer our campers another window into the natural world and the land,” explained Jessica McDermott, director of the Watershed Nature Camp. “Connecting with the land and witnessing the efforts of the Fairgrown Farm team empowers our campers to become stewards of the environment.”

This is the first season that Fairgrown Farm has cultivated the land at The Watershed Institute, and the first-time seasonal crops have grown on the Watershed’s property since Honey Brook Organic Farm’s departure in 2020.

Owned and operated by brothers James and Alex Klett, Fairgrown Farm manages additional fields on Aunt Molly Road in Hopewell alongside their efforts at the Watershed.

“There’s a rich history of organic farming on the Watershed’s property, and we’re thrilled to welcome campers to experience it,” said James Klett of Fairgrown Farm. “We are committed to fostering community engagement and connecting people to the place where their food grows. This is another way that we achieve that goal.”

Fairgrown Farm operates a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) program, allowing participants to have produce delivered to their home or pick up produce at the Watershed farm on Wednesdays or Saturdays including harvest from the pick-your-own-fields.

Organic farming is better for the environment in a number of ways including the reduction of polluted stormwater runoff since pesticides are not used to control pests.

During a recent week, campers hiked through the Watershed’s trails to the farm to get a tour of the growing fields, pick peppers, and potatoes.

Field managers from the farm educated the campers on the various herbs and flowers that were growing, explained the concept of a CSA and its importance in a community, and showed campers how potatoes grow underground.

“We are excited how James and Alex Klett have embraced the expansion of their farm and their work at the Watershed,” said Jim Waltman, executive director of The Watershed Institute.

“Twenty percent of our campers are from the Trenton area, which is classified as a food desert in New Jersey. Seeing organic farming in action helps kids from all over the region understand where their food comes from and creates a better connection to what they eat.”

Fairgrown Farm, established in 2019, has a cooperative farming approach, collaborating with local farmers to allow everyone to focus on growing crops that thrive on their land. For more information on their sustainable practices, and to sign up for their CSA, including a new winter share, visit fairgrownfarm.com

Founded in 1949, The Watershed Institute is dedicated to keeping New Jersey’s water clean, safe and healthy through conservation, advocacy, science, and education.

For more information and to learn more, visit www.thewatershed.org.