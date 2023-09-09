Hopewell Township Police blotter

Nine knives, valued at $750, were reported stolen from the victim’s storage container. The victim hired a junk cleaning service to remove unwanted items Aug. 9. The knives were discovered missing after the work was completed. The theft was reported Aug. 24.

A victim reported the theft of $20,000 from their Bank of America savings account, but the bank was able to recover the funds before the transfer could be completed. The incident of fraud and theft was reported Aug. 24.

A dump truck that was used for road construction caught fire on the roadway on Diverty Road Aug. 23. Fire personnel contained and extinguished the fire. Further investigation did not reveal any suspected foul play or criminal activity.

A Titusville resident reported the theft of a wallet from inside of their car while it was parked at their home on Grant Street overnight between Aug. 22 and Aug. 23. Nothing else was missing from the vehicle. Numerous other vehicles were entered during the same time frame in the same area, but most victims did not report any losses.

Someone hacked a victim’s American Airlines account and used 93,000 points to purchase airline tickets on the victim’s account. The total value of the points used was $2,743.50. The incident of fraud was reported Aug. 22.

A thief stole a set of Apple AirPods while the victim was at work at a Church Road business. The victim noticed the AirPods were missing Aug. 14, and reported the theft to police on Aug. 22.