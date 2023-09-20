Elizabeth C. (McGovern) Petrozzini, 97 of Kingston, New Jersey peacefully passed away on September 8, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Princeton she resided most of her life in Kingston.

Elizabeth was a member of St. Paul’s Church, a Lifetime member of the Kingston Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of the Kingston Historical Society.

Daughter of the late Charles and Marie (Bracken) McGovern, wife of the late Joseph H. Petrozzini, she is survived by her five children, Doug, Jeff, Scott, Judy, and Chuck, as well as, her four daughters-inlaw, Mary, Dawn, Jill, Jennifer; a sister-in-law Judith Petrozzini, 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, cousin Elizabeth Sibert, and several nieces and nephews.

Betty was a Princeton High School graduate and spent her early career as an administrative assistant to George Gallup of the Gallup Poll company and David Sarnoff of the David Sarnoff Research Center (RCA). She loved to tell stories of how she would interact with notable public figures such as Albert Einstein and Walt Disney.

Betty dedicated her life to her husband and raising her 5 children. Her passion for life took her all over the world with her family, including kissing the Blarney Stone at 83, hiking the Grand Canyon at 86, rafting down the Colorado River at 89, and snorkeling in Key West on her 90th birthday. One of her favorite places was the beach where she spent countless summers on Island Beach State Park. Her last visit was 4 short weeks ago when she enjoyed spending time in the ocean. She was a vivacious and adventurous soul, who was an inspiration to all and will be greatly missed.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, September 12th at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in

Princeton, NJ, a Mass of Christian Burial followed.

Contributions may be made to: The Kingston Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary PO Box 131, Kingston NJ, 08528,or Wade’s Army: a foundation to help stop childhood cancers: https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/4929496