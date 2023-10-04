Princeton groups to hold forums for school board candidates

Princeton voters will have two chances to learn about the candidates who are seeking election to three seats on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education.

The candidates are incumbent school board members Beth Behrend and Michele Tuck-Ponder, and candidates Adam Bierman, Eleanor Hubbard and Rene Obregon.

The Princeton Parent-Teacher Organization Council is sponsoring a 90-minute question-and-answer session Oct. 10 starting at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Community members may submit questions by Oct. 6 at noon. The PTOC will choose five of the top questions and ask each school board candidate to respond.

More information, including how to submit questions, is available on the group’s website at www.princetonptoc.weebly.com.

The League of Women Voters of the Greater Princeton Area is sponsoring an hour-long candidates forum Oct. 12, starting at 7:30 p.m., via Zoom. It is being held in partnership with the Princeton Public Library.

Questions may be submitted through Oct. 9 with the subject “Questions Princeton BOE” to LWVPrinceton@gmail.com.

Additional information, including how to register for a Zoom link, is available at the league’s website at www.lwvprinceton.org.