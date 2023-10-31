Anthony Schmidt, 81

Anthony Schmidt, of Skillman, NJ, passed peacefully onSaturday,September2,2023. He was 81 years old. Born on October 20, 1941, in New York City,he was the son of the late Richard and Lisalott (Eggerking) Schmidt.

Anthony was raised in Westchester County, NY. He graduated from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky. It was here that he would meet and fall in love with his wife and best friend, Joann Sugalski. They were married on September 10, 1966 and began building their lives together. Initially, Tony worked at Ralston Purina at Pataskala, Ohio while Joann taught first grade. Eventually Tony went on to earn his M.B.A., from Pace University. He continued to work for Ralston Purina after he moved to Allentown, NJ. Years later he entered public accounting with one of the Big Eight accounting firms in New York City and later started his own Public Accounting firm with a partner. He remained in business until 2015, when he retired. His last location was Wall Street, Princeton, NJ.

Tony was a patriot throughout his life. He dutifully and honorably served in the United States Army. He proudly flew the American flag (and even his Betsy Ross Flag) in his front yard and loved to listen to the sounds of marching bands. In his leisure time, he was an avid sportsman who loved to play golf at the Cherry Valley Country Club. He was passionate about his New York Yankees, New York Rangers, Green Bay Packers, and Notre Dame teams. Mickey Mantle was his absolute idol. In retirement, Tony and Joann loved to travel the world with some of their fondest memories created in Croatia, Costa Rica, Germany, England, Portugal, Poland, Peru and sailing down the Amazon. As a philanthropist and gentleman with an overall big heart, he was an active member of the Levittown-Bristol Kiwanis Club.

Tony leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Joann and his darling little fur baby, Sammie. He is also survived by a dear sister and brothers–Lisa, John, and Carl. He was predeceased by his brothers, George and Gunther.

Services are private and entrusted under the care of Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home, Langhorne, PA.

