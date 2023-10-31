Frank Dunn Curran, Jr., 87

HomeObituariesFrank Dunn Curran, Jr., 87

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ – Frank Dunn Curran, Jr., age 87, passed away Friday, October 27, 2023, after a brief illness with his family at his side.

Frank was born January 23, 1936. He grew up in New Jersey and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine

Corps. Frank was an electrician with the IBEW Local 456 prior to retirement.

He is survived by his children, Kathy (Mike) McEvoy, Fran (Mark) Barnard, and Frank (Tracy)

Curran; grandchildren, Sarah McEvoy and Casey (Chloe) McEvoy; great-grandchildren, Diana and Reed McEvoy; and his long-time girlfriend, Marion Butler.

Per Frank’s wishes, no service will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to the Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport, NY.

Online tributes at: http://www.autenrithfuneral.com/

