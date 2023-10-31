Priscilla M. Parks, 62, of Monroe Twp., NJ, passed away on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at her home in Monroe Twp., NJ.

A memorial service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 177 Princeton Hightstown Road, Princeton Junction, NJ on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc.

Priscilla was born in New Brunswick, NJ to Charles Parks Sr. and Alma Johnson Parks on February 3, 1961. She attended high school at Monroe Twp. High School, was the president of her senior class, graduating in 1979. Priscilla earned a degree in Public Administration from Kean University and continued her studies by completing a Nursing degree. She worked as a Registered Nurse for UMDNJ for 30 years in addition to participating in travel nursing programs to help set up blood banks and perform hospital support services in the U.S. Virgin Islands. She was a published travel writer, an avid reader of the bible and did volunteer work at several local churches and organizations as well as the local Christian book store. Her hobbies include traveling, reading and ballroom dancing.

Priscilla is survived by her brother, John Parks of Monroe Twp., NJ, her sister-in-law, Alice Parks of Markham, IL and many extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Parks Sr. and Alma Johnson Parks, her brother, Charles Parks Jr., her brother-in-law, Willie Frank Redd Sr., her sisters, Opal Parks, Claudia Parks Redd, and Linda Parks Muse.

Memorial donations may be made in Priscilla’s name to Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Nursing Scholarship Fund, 3029 13th Street Washington, D.C. 20009.