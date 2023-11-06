Hilda Melconian, 88

Hilda Melconian, of Rumson, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was 88.

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 11, 1935, Hilda was the second youngest of 11 children of Armenak and Marie Berejikian. After early schooling in Beirut, she moved to New York City in 1950, and graduated from George Washington High School, then attended City College of New York.

Soon after, Hilda began a fulfilling career at the United Nations, working for the Saudi Arabian and Cambodian Missions. She married Melcon Melconian, an engineer

with Mobil Oil, in 1961, and together they enjoyed a socially active life in Manhattan, Los Angeles and London. Their first son Gregory arrived in 1969, promptly followed by their second son Philip. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Princeton, New Jersey, where Mr. and Mrs. Melconian raised their children and lived for 45 years. Together with her husband, Mrs. Melconian emphasized the importance of family, faith and community service.

Mrs. Melconian proudly served the Armenian-American community over the course of her life. Motivated by a sense of personal responsibility, she actively participated in and consistently supported many organizations, such as the Armenian Evangelical Church of New York (Board Member), Armenian General Benevolent Union (President’s Club), Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian Missionary Association of America (Board Member), and the Armenia Fund USA (Board Member). Throughout the years, Mrs. Melconian was valued by her fellow members for her balanced views, sound judgment, and desire to advance the mission of each organization while maintaining unity.

Reared in the Armenian Evangelical Church, Mrs. Melconian actively practiced her faith throughout her life. She regularly attended services and served for many years on the Church’s Board and other Committees. She was instrumental in solidifying her Church’s financial future, managing a real estate transaction involving the sale of air rights in midtown Manhattan.

Those close to Hilda were aware of her genuine intellectual curiosity and cosmopolitan style. She loved history and following current events. She enjoyed classical music and the Arts, and spoke five languages. She reveled in great conversations and always made people feel welcome. Hilda also participated in many cultural activities in Princeton and New York over many decades. Friends and family always will remember her as a cultured, elegant and warm lady who was motivated to help others.

Hilda was predeceased by her devoted husband of 46 years Melcon and eight siblings. She is survived by two sons: Gregory (Nyire) Melconian and Philip (Rachel) Melconian; five grandchildren: Henry and Chloe, and Carter, Cooper and Kylie; two sisters: Jeanette Kendirgi and Ceta Amato; and many nephews and nieces.

Family and friends paid their respects on October 21 at St. Stepanos Armenian Church in Elberon, NJ and at the Lawrenceville Cemetery in Lawrenceville, NJ. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ was entrusted with the arrangements