Cranbury PressCranbury Press NewsFeatured

Princeton voters choose one incumbent and two newcomers for school board

By: LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Date:

Share post:

Princeton voters re-elected one incumbent school board member and chose two newcomers to fill three openings on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 7 general election.

Incumbent school board member Beth Behrend and newcomers Eleanor Hubbard and Adam Bierman won election to three-year terms on the school board.

- Advertisement -

Incumbent school board member Michele Tuck-Ponder, however, lost her bid for re-election.

According to unofficial results released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, Hubbard was the top vote-getter with 3,955 votes. Behrend placed second with 3,221 votes and Bierman came in third place with 3,181 votes.

Candidate Rene Obregon Jr. placed fourth with 3,103 votes. Tuck-Ponder received 2,399 votes.

The vote tallies are unofficial until the Mercer County Clerk’s Office certifies them later this month. The vote tallies include early voting and Election Day voting.

Vote-by-mail ballots that were received after 8 p.m. Nov. 7 and provisional ballots had not been tallied as of Nov. 8.

Behrend and Tuck-Ponder were each seeking a third term on the school board. Behrend served as school board president from 2019 to 2021.

LEA KAHN, Staff Writer
LEA KAHN, Staff Writer

Stay Connected

564FansLike
606FollowersFollow
Sign up for our newsletter

Current Issue

Latest News

Related articles

Cranbury Press News

Princeton voters approve $12.9 million school bond referendum

A proposed $12.9 million school bond referendum to address security and technology upgrades won overwhelming support from Princeton...
Lawrence Ledger News

Voters elect Lawrence Township school board members

Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education members Michele Bowes and Arundel Clarke were re-elected to the school...
Windsor News

East Windsor Township Council incumbent members to keep seats

The East Windsor Township Council will remain firmly in Democratic Party hands as the five incumbent Township Council...
Bordentown News

Construction bids for Bordentown Township’s new municipal complex on the horizon

A presentation of the updated design of the new Municipal Complex to be built behind its current location...

Follow us

Stay connected with your community and be in the know. News, events and community pride.

About us

Newspaper Media Group is your local news, sports, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest news from your community.

Contact us: feedback@centraljersey.com

Latest news

Princeton voters approve $12.9 million school bond referendum

Cranbury Press News
A proposed $12.9 million school bond referendum to address...

Voters elect Lawrence Township school board members

Lawrence Ledger News
Lawrence Township Public Schools Board of Education members Michele...

Voters choose three Lawrence Township Council members in uncontested race

Lawrence Ledger News
Lawrence Township voters re-elected incumbent Township Councilman John Ryan...

Popular news

Hopewell Township Committee incumbents lead Republican challengers

Hopewell News
Incumbent Democratic Committeemen Michael Ruger and Kevin Kuchinski lead...

Hopewell Township Police blotter

Hopewell News
A Ewing Township man was charged with driving under...

Hillsborough voters to decide on school district’s ‘Build Boro Back’

Hillsborough News
Hillsborough Superintendent of Schools Michael Volpe has a vested...

© 2023 NMG. All Rights Reserved. Human made by local journalist.