Princeton voters choose one incumbent and two newcomers for school board

Princeton voters re-elected one incumbent school board member and chose two newcomers to fill three openings on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 7 general election.

Incumbent school board member Beth Behrend and newcomers Eleanor Hubbard and Adam Bierman won election to three-year terms on the school board.

Incumbent school board member Michele Tuck-Ponder, however, lost her bid for re-election.

According to unofficial results released by the Mercer County Clerk’s Office, Hubbard was the top vote-getter with 3,955 votes. Behrend placed second with 3,221 votes and Bierman came in third place with 3,181 votes.

Candidate Rene Obregon Jr. placed fourth with 3,103 votes. Tuck-Ponder received 2,399 votes.

The vote tallies are unofficial until the Mercer County Clerk’s Office certifies them later this month. The vote tallies include early voting and Election Day voting.

Vote-by-mail ballots that were received after 8 p.m. Nov. 7 and provisional ballots had not been tallied as of Nov. 8.

Behrend and Tuck-Ponder were each seeking a third term on the school board. Behrend served as school board president from 2019 to 2021.