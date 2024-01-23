Fire damages faculty residence on The Lawrenceville School campus

A faculty residence at The Lawrenceville School suffered fire and smoke damage in a fire that was reported at 11:50 a.m. Jan. 22, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department.

The first police officers on the scene saw flames coming from the second floor of the house on Humphreys Drive on The Lawrenceville School campus.

- Advertisement -

Firefighters from the Lawrence Township Fire Department and firefighters from surrounding towns responded. The fire was declared under control at 2:12 p.m., police said.

The Lawrence Township Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from Princeton, Trenton and Hamilton, Ewing, Robbinsville and Plainsboro townships, police said.

All community members are safe and the fire did not spread beyond the single faculty house, according to officials at The Lawrenceville School.

School officials expressed appreciation for the efforts of the firefighters and are now focused on supporting the family that was affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Lawrence Township Police Department, the Lawrence Township Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Lawrence Township police Detective Dean Sawasky at 609-844-7127 or by email at dsawasky@lawrencetwp.com.