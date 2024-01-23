Cranbury man charged in disturbance

A 19-year-old Cranbury man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fled from police during an investigation into a disturbance in the area of Route 571 and Route 130 Jan. 11, according to the East Windsor Police Department.

The man was apprehended after a brief foot chase, police said.

He allegedly refused to comply with the arrest process, but was eventually taken into custody, police said. He was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction, and was also found to have an outstanding warrant from Cranbury Township.

A 35-year-old Monroe Township woman who was involved in the disturbance was arrested on an outstanding warrant from East Windsor Township, police said.

The man was processed and released to the Cranbury Township Police Department, and the woman was processed and released after posting bail.