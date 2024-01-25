Bordentown Register NewsBordentown NewsFeatured

‘Mayorship is not about me’

By: KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor

For Bordentown Township Mayor Eugene M. Fuzy, he believes in the two sentiments of longtime Mayor Steve Benowitz.

“He would say ‘We are the bridges to government and we need to give transparency.’ I believe in both,” Fuzy stated as he was elected by his peers to become the township’s mayor for 2024 on Jan. 6.

Benowitz had stepped down from his post on Dec. 31 citing health concerns.  

To add on to those beliefs, Fuzy plans to hold a mostly monthly public meeting with one other committee member in the township’s senior center in the middle of each month on a Friday night.

“There will be eight such meetings,” he said. “My hope is that these increase the approachability of government. I will happily listen to complaints and compliments, take notes and get back to you with correct answers. These meetings are for those who want to talk off the record on matters they feel are pressing or who just want to talk.”

The first talk is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 16 at the senior center, 3 Municipal Drive. The next meetings will follow from March to June and begin again from September through November.

“I really hope something positive comes from this extra outreach,” he said.

As Fuzy looks ahead, “stable taxes and exceptional services will continue” in Bordentown Township.

He looks forward to getting to know each committee person’s personal goals and aiding in the facilitation of those projects and goals.  

“Mayorship is not about me but being a greater servant leader to all I come across,” Fuzy said. “I have a great team of colleagues and I appreciate Deputy Mayor Aneka Miller, Committeeman Eric Holliday and Committeeman Bill Grayson for their support and trust.  Bordentown Township is in great hands and 2024 will be a great year.” 

At the reorganization meeting, Fuzy told his fellow committee members and township staff and professionals that he is the same person who was sworn in seven years ago. 

“I am still a scientist at heart with a data driven approach who easily accepts being wrong,” he said. “I tend to be blunt and short and I appreciate the same. I expect us to get great things done this year and to handle everything with respect and mutual understanding.

“I always appreciate good arguments and discussions on differences. I expect you to help me to stay on a great path and call out my wrongs. Only together can we be better in everything we do.”

Fuzy has been a member of the Township Committee since 2017. He joined the township Environmental Commission where he served as vice chair for two years. He then was elected to the township committee in 2017, and was appointed deputy mayor five out of the last seven years on the Township Committee. Fuzy served two terms in the Honorary Commander Program at the Joint Base. He has also served on Burlington County’s Solid Waste Advisory Council for several years. 

He is a self-described “nerd, who is blunt and often sarcastic” at times and a scientist at heart who uses data and logistics to drive his decisions.  His background includes being a laboratory manager at Rutgers University in the field of Turfgrass Entomology. 

After leaving the field of entomology to do a short stint in a biorepository, Fuzy left the workforce to be a stay-at-home dad to twin boys, Alexander and Sawyer Fuzy. He is thankful for the support from his wife of 15 years and his two children.

In the community, he serves as secretary for the Friends for the Abbott Marshlands and as a Cubmaster for Pack 2065 in Bordentown.

KATHY CHANG, Managing Editor
