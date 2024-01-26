Common calendar, Packet papers, Jan. 26

Burlington, Mercer, and Somerset counties

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS), a division of New York Blood Center, which provides blood for local patients, is looking for a few good volunteers.

The blood drive volunteer is an integral member of our team whose tasks include assisting donors with registration and/or at the refreshment area. No medical background necessary. Volunteers should be outgoing to provide friendly customer service, be able to perform tasks as needed and must provide proof of COVID Vaccination prior to volunteering. Must have transportation. All training is provided including additional precautions for the safety of our team and blood donors. For additional information call or text Sharon Zetts, manager of NJBS Volunteer Services at 732-850-8906 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Don’t wait until there’s a crisis to give – donors of all blood types, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets – are needed now to keep the blood supply strong enough to support critical patient care all season long. Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

American Red Cross Llura Gund Blood Donation Center – Central New Jersey

707 Alexander Road, Suite 101, Princeton

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 12:30-7:15 p.m.

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The American Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels, and we now face an emergency blood shortage. In recent weeks, we’ve had to limit our distributions of some of the most transfused blood types to hospitals. We need donors now, and in the weeks ahead, to help rebuild the blood supply.

Cranbury

Jan. 29 – 1-6 p.m., Cranbury Public Library, 30 Park Place West.

East Windsor

Feb. 17 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hightstown Elks BPOE 1955, 110 Hickory Corner Road.

Princeton

Feb. 16 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Princeton University Frist Campus Center, 75 Washington Road.

Feb. 21 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Princeton University Frist Campus Center, 75 Washington Road.

Titusville

Feb. 21 – 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Johnson & Johnson Titusville Campus, 1125 Trenton-Harbourton Road.

Nutrition

The Mercer County Nutrition Program for Older Adults has in-person lunches at nine of its locations.

The Nutrition Program for Older Adults provides a daily nutritionally balanced meal Monday through Friday, except for county and/or municipal holidays.

All meals meet the required one-third of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) daily referenced intake of nutrients for an individual 60 years or older.

Meals are available to Mercer County residents age 60 or older and their spouses (regardless of age), any county resident with a disability whose primary caregiver is a program participant, anyone volunteering in the program, and the personal care aides of program participants when they accompany a participant to the site where the meals are provided.

In-person services will be hosted at: Jennye Stubblefield Senior Center and Sam Naples Community Center in Trenton, Lawrence Township Senior Center, Princeton Café for Older Adults, John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center in Hamilton, Hamilton Senior Center, Hopewell Valley Senior Center, Hollowbrook Community Center in Ewing, and Robbinsville Senior Center.

Most meal services begin at 11:30 a.m., although times may vary by location, so call 609-989-6650 or inquire at a local site.

No payment is required for a meal; however, there is a suggested donation of $1 for each meal provided.

Reservations are required; call 609-989-6650 to reserve a spot.

Monthly menus can be found on the Nutrition Program for Older Adults web page.

If transportation is a barrier to participating in the congregate meals, Mercer County TRADE may be able to help; call 609-530-1971 or email trade@mercercounty.org. Some of the sites also may have transportation options for its participants.

There may be home-delivered options.

For more information, call 609-989-6650 or email adrc@mercercounty.org.

Take-Home rapid COVID-19 test kits

Take-home rapid COVID-19 test kits are available at all Mercer County Library System branches. Mercer County residents may request up to three kits at a time. The kits are Lucira brand over-the-counter rapid molecular nasal swab test comparable to a PCR test.

Hiring

Mercer County Correctional Police is hiring. Send resume to mcorrectioncareers@mercercounty.org.

Sunday, Jan. 28

Is post holiday cabin fever getting you down? Join Jersey Shore Sea Kayaking Association for a day of paddling films, this Sunday, Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. at the Rutgers Eco Complex, 1200 Florence Columbus Road, Fieldsboro.

The films have something awesome, inspiring, gut-wrenching or heart-plucking for everyone – sea kayak, white water, SUP and canoe; cold oceans, big waves, crazy wind and polluted water; comedians, indigenous paddlers, pack rafting angler ladies, adaptive paddlers, a white water female “rock star,” and a Guinness World Record holder.

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.jsska.org/holiday-event-films-and-food/?

Bordentown

Wednesdays

The Bordentown Township Police Department offers Straight to Treatment on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Insurance is not necessary to receive assistance. Neither is residency in Burlington County. No appointment is needed.

For more information visit www.straighttotreatment.com or email treatment@co.burlington.nj.us.

Every Sunday

Bordentown City holds a farmers market rain or shine outside Carslake Community Center, 207 Crosswicks Street. For inclement weather, the market is moved indoors.

Throughout January

The Bordentown Township Public Works Department would like to remind residents that Christmas trees can be put on the curb for disposal. A crew will make rounds to collect trees daily throughout the month of January.

January is Dog Licensing Month. It’s that time of year again – time to renew your dog license! And this year, we’ve made it easier than ever! You can now renew your license online! Just log onto https://www.bordentowntownship.com/clerk_licenses and click on “Online Pet Licensing” under “Dog Licenses.” You can renew your license, provide your rabies certificate, and even upload a photo of your pet. To renew online you will need to create an account with your email address, and then create a password.

If you would rather not renew online, complete an application and submit payment and documentation by mail or at the Clerk’s office. Directions are on the application.

A mailing was sent to all known dog owners just before the new year. Call the Clerk’s office with any questions, (609) 298-2800 ext. 2104 or email clerk@bordentowntwp.org.

Bordentown Library events

Bordentown Library is located at 18 E. Union St., Bordentown. For more information about the events below call 609-298-0622 or visit https://www.bcls.lib.nj.us/locations/bordentown-library.

Jan. 26 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

Jan. 27 – 11 a.m. – Jersey Kicks COVID and Flu Table.

Jan. 29 – 10 a.m. – English Language Learners.

Jan. 29 – 5:30 p.m. – Gentle Yoga.

Jan. 30 – 10:30 a.m. – Baby and Toddler Time.

Jan. 30 – 7 p.m. – Rogues and Roses Book Club.

Jan. 31 – 10 a.m. – English Language Learners.

Jan. 31 – 5 p.m. – Bordentown Anime Club.

Feb. 1 – 10 a.m. – Paper Bowl Snowman Grab and Go.

Feb. 1 – 11 a.m. – Gentle Yoga.

Feb. 1 – 2 p.m. – Community Resource Navigators.

Feb. 2 – 1 p.m. – Mahjong Meetup.

Cranbury

The Cranbury Public Library (CPL) is located at 30 Park Place West. For more information on listed events please call (609) 722-6992.

*The Cranbury Public Library is seeking a part-time Building Manager to carry out and coordinate the ongoing maintenance of our 11,000 square-foot public library building, newly opened in November 2022.

Jan. 26 – 3:30 p.m. – Pawns Pathways at CPL Chess Club.

Jan. 28 – noon to 1:50 p.m. – Lunar New Year Prep B.

Jan. 29 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Blood Drive Set up.

Jan. 29 – 1-6 p.m. – Blood Drive.

Jan. 29 – 3:30-5 p.m. – Odyssey of the Mind.

Jan. 29 – 6-8 p.m. – Blood Drive Set Up.

Jan. 31 – 11 a.m. – Family Storytime.

Feb. 1 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Thursday Crafternoon: Dragon Eggs!

Cranbury Arts Council Gourgaud Gallery

Gourgaud Gallery is located in Town Hall, 23-A North Main St.

Members of the Gourgaud Gallery committee will present their work during the month of February.

The artists will donate 50% of the sales to the Cranbury Arts Council.

Artists on exhibit: Linda Gilbert, Monica Sebold Kennedy, Kathleen Morolda, Louse Palagyi, Donna Rittner and Debby Rosen.

Cranbury Arts Council projects include, sponsoring community talent in sold-out performances of original musicals, promoting 12 unique art shows at the Gourgaud Art Gallery annually, awarding our annual Excellence in the Arts Award to a deserving high school student and two annual art awards to Cranbury 8th grade students in both music and fine arts, creating and providing funding for the annual 8th grade Mandala Wall in Cranbury School, and running numerous workshops and Art and Technology Summer camp. The Arts Council has long worked to promote the Arts in and for our community.

Gallery hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information visit cranburyartscouncil.com and gourgaudgallery.com.

As part of a non-profit Cranbury Arts Council, the Gourgaud Gallery donates 20% of art sales to the Cranbury Arts Council and its programs that support the arts in the community. Cash or a check made out to the artist is accepted as payment.

East Windsor/Hightstown

The Hightstown High School (HHS) Class of 1984 is seeking class members, as well as other HHS attendees that are friends and siblings of the Class of 1984 to join them as they celebrate their 40th reunion. It will take place on Sept. 28th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hamilton. For more information contact: Debralini@optonline.net, Mindyrobyn@aol.com or connect on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/Classof1984HHS

Hickory Corner Branch Library

Hickory Corner Branch Library is located at 138 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor.

Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. – Creation station.

Jan. 26 – 10:30 a.m. – Dance Party.

Jan. 26 – 11 a.m. – Basic Skills Craft for Adults.

Jan. 26 – 2:30 p.m. – Nonfiction Book Club.

Jan. 27 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Family Fun Time.

Jan. 27 – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Free Play with mTiny Robots.

Jan. 28 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie.

Jan. 29 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Snow Ball with Tim Hoh Music for Kids. (*rescheduled from Jan. 16.

Jan. 29 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Scrabble for Adults.

Jan. 29 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (virtual) Guided Meditation.

Jan. 29 – 5-5:30 p.m. – School-age STEAM: Shadows for Groundhog’s Day.

Jan. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon – (virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Jan. 30 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

Jan. 30 – 2-3 p.m. – Communication and Dementia.

Jan. 30 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. (15 min.) – Read to the Therapy Dog.

Jan. 31 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Discovery time.

Jan. 31 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Current Events Chat.

Jan. 31 – 4:30-5:15 p.m. – Chess Club.

Jan. 31 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Evening Storytime.

Jan. 31 – 7-8 p.m. – (virtual) A History of Muslims in America.

Feb. 1 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby time.

Feb. 1 – 2:30-3:30 p.m. – Crochet and Knit Corner.

Feb. 1 – 5-5:30 p.m. – Crafternoon: Watercolor-Painted Paper fans.

Feb. 2 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Story and Snack: Groundhog’s Day.

Feb. 2 – 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Creation Station.

Feb. 2 – 2-4 p.m. – Matinee Movie.

Twin Rivers Branch Library

Twin Rivers Branch Library is located at 276 Abbington Drive, East Windsor.

Jan. 29 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

Jan. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Jan. 31 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby time.

Jan. 31 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) A history of Muslims in America.

Feb. 2 – 2-3 p.m. – Craft and Chat.

Hightstown Branch Library

Hightstown Branch Library is located at 115 Franklin, Hightstown.

Jan. 27 – 10:30 a.m. – Small Steps into S.T.E.M.

Jan. 27 – 3-4 p.m. – Citizenship Exam Preparation.

Jan. 29 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

Jan. 29 – 6 p.m. – Kindergarten – 8 Grade Tutoring.

Jan. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Jan. 30 – 5-8:15 p.m. – Learning English.

Jan. 31 – 10 a.m. – Wiggle, Giggle, Read.

Jan. 31 – 4-5 p.m. – Citizenship Exam Preparation.

Jan. 31 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) A History of Muslims in America.

Feb. 1 – 10 a.m. – Shape A Story: Play-Doh Story Time.

Feb. 1 – noon to 12:45 p.m. – Guided Meditation.

Hillsborough

Photo submissions

The Administration/Clerk’s Office invites Hillsborough residents to share scenic photos of Hillsborough for the annual township calendar and planner. In the past, the calendar has showcased the township’s gorgeous open space and scenic locations including wildlife, farmland, parks, and rivers. When submitting photos, please don’t include people and pets, and avoid objects that distract including roofs, fences, and car windows. Please save pictures with your name and the location’s name before sending them to Deborah Ng at debng@hillsborough-nj. You will also need to fill out a photo release form that is located on the Hillsborough Township website.

Hillsborough Branch Library

The library is part of the Somerset County Library System at 379 S. Branch Road. For more information on the events visit sclsnj.org.

Jan. 26 – 3:30-5 p.m. – Make Your Own Comic.

Jan. 26 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Read to a Therapy Dog.

Jan. 27 – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Saturday Stations.

Jan. 29 – 2-3 p.m. – Adult Crafternoon.

Jan. 29 – 3:30-7:30 p.m. – Homework Help Center.

Jan. 29 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Going Dotty.

Jan. 29 – 6-7 p.m. – Monday Night Crafts.

Jan. 30 – 10:30-11 a.m. – American Sign Language Story.

Jan. 30 – 1-2:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Jan. 30 – 3:30-4:30 p.m. – Teen Volunteer Session.

Jan. 31 – 3:30-7:30 p.m. – Homework Help Center.

Jan. 31 – 5:30-7:30 p.m. – Game Night: Unplugged.

Feb. 2 – 3:30-5 p.m. – Make Your Own Comic.

Through Friday, Jan. 26

The Hillsborough Municipal Building will be hosting the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission, NJMVC, as their mobile unit comes to town. Residents can make appointments to apply for a REALID or to renew registrations. Handicapped placards and plates don’t require an appointment. The building is at 379 South Branch Road.

Sunday, Jan. 28

All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2024 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship.

The local competition will be held Sunday Jan. 28, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Auten Road School Gym, 281 Auten Road, Hillsborough.

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district and state level competition.

International champions are announced by the K of C international headquarters based on scores from state level competitions.

All boys and girls 9 to 14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in respective age divisions. For any additional information contact domferrigno@comcast.net

Hopewell Valley

The Sourland Conservancy – all year round – is thankful for every single member, volunteer, partner, and supporter for everything they do to save the Sourland Region’s important history and ecology.

Sourland Conservancy is at 83 Princeton Avenue, Suite 1A, Hopewell.

If you have planted any native plants and trees at your home or business, please email the Conservancy to let them know. They would like to highlight the efforts of private citizens in planting native to help connect green spaces and provide habitat for native and migratory species. For more information, visit their website www.sourland.org or email info@sourland.org.

Saturdays at Howell Living History Farm

The farm is located at 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township and is a facility of the Mercer County Park Commission. For more information on the events listed call 609-737-3299 or email info@howellfarm.org.

Hopewell Branch Library

Hopewell Branch Library is located at 245 Pennington Titusville Road, Pennington.

Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

Jan. 26 – 10:30 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

Jan. 26 – 11 a.m. – Stay and Play.

Jan. 26 – 2 p.m. – Film Screening.

Jan. 27 – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – MLK Jr. Day of Service: Greeting Cards for Meals on Wheels.

Jan. 29 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytime.

Jan. 29 – noon to 6 p.m. – NYBC Blood Drive.

Jan. 29 – 3-4 p.m. – Pride Club Meetup.

Jan. 29 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

Jan. 29 – 4-5 p.m. – Crafternoon: Groundhog Craft.

Jan. 29 – 4:30-6 p.m. – Chess Club.

Jan. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Jan. 30 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

Jan. 30 – 4-5 p.m. – Crafternoon: Groundhog Craft.

Jan. 30 – 4:30-6 p.m. – Chess Club.

Jan. 31 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Babytime.

Jan. 31 – 2-3 p.m. – Crafting with Recyclables: Wine Bottle Art.

Jan. 31 – 6-6:30 p.m. – Storytime.

Jan. 31 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) A History of Muslims in America.

Feb. 1 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Storytiume.

Feb. 1 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – Lego Club.

Feb. 2 – 10 a.m. to noon – Mah Jongg in the Morning.

Feb. 2 – 10:30-111 a.m. – Toddler Rock.

Feb. 2 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Stay and Play.

Pennington Public Library

Pennington Public Library is located at 30 N. Main St. For more information visit www.penningtonlibrary.org.

Voices Chorale

Join Voices Chorale now by setting up a brief, stress-free audition. All voice parts are welcome, especially tenors and basses! Auditions will be Jan. 29, and Feb. 5 before/after rehearsals. We rehearse Mondays 7:30-9 p.m. at Music Together, 225 Pennington-Hopewell Road in Hopewell. Our spring concert will be 4 p.m. Sat., May 11 and will feature Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass interspersed with contemporary pieces including Stings’ “Fragile” arranged by Mac Huff. Visit VoicesChoraleNJ.org for more information.

Sundays at Washington Crossing Park

The Historic Education Committee of the Washington Crossing Park Association (WCPA) will lead tours of the State Park on various Sundays from 1-2:30 p.m.

Tickets are free. As space is limited, all tickets must be reserved at Eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-washington-crossing-state-park-historic-walking-tours-tickets-634898156477)

Tours begin at the Washington Crossing Visitor Center Museum with a tour overview and a screening of the film, Ten Crucial Days: The Road to Liberty. Tour guides and state park historians will introduce participants to the Museum’s world-class Swan Historical Foundation Collection of Revolutionary War artifacts. They will also discuss Lloyd Garrison’s painting of Washington’s Crossing, and how it compares to other depictions of the 1776 Crossing.

Next, visitors will walk down Sullivan Drive to the entrance to Continental Lane, where you will engage in a discussion on the reasons why Gen. George Washington chose this spot for his history-changing campaign. From there, participants will walk to the park’s Stone Barn where they will examine a map of the Battle of Trenton and a large diorama of Washington’s Crossing, the March to Trenton, and the Battle of Trenton.

Finally, visitors will walk to the nearby Landing Overlook, where they will discuss the significance of the nearby 1740s Johnson Ferry House, and the importance of ferryboat operations to the Crossing and Landing.

Tours are free but donations to the Washington Crossing Park Association are gratefully accepted. Tours are contingent on the weather. For updates: call the Visitors Center at (609) 737-0623. You may also visit https://www.wcpa-nj.com/historic-tours for more information.

NOTE: There are no park entrance fees until July 1st. After that, a $5 per car (cash only) entry fee applies on weekends until Labor Day.

Contact Information: WCPA, Executive Director Annette Earling, info@washingtoncrossingparkassociation.com.

Lawrence Township

The Lawrence Township Library Branch is located at 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrence Township. For more information contact (609) 882-9246.

Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. – Playdough Playdate.

Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. – Open Lab.

Jan. 27 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Mini Scientists: Animals in Winter.

Jan. 28 – 1:30-2:30 p.m. – Paint by Stickers.

Jan. 29 – 10-10:45 a.m. – Storytime.

Jan. 29 – 11 a.m. – Little Artists.

Jan. 29 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (Virtual) Guided Meditation.

Jan. 29 – 4-4:45 p.m. – Round Singing.

Jan. 29 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Winter Art Painting.

Jan. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon – (Virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Jan. 30 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Quiet Storytime.

Jan. 30 – 6-7:30 p.m. – Excel: Formulas and Functions.

Jan. 30 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Pokemon Craft Night: Perler Beads.

Jan. 31 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Storytime.

Jan. 31 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Google Docs.

Jan. 31 – 6-7:30 p.m. – PowerPoint.

Jan. 31 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) A History of Muslims in America.

Feb. 1 – 10 a.m. – Storytime.

Feb. 1 – 10-11 a.m. – Mouse Basics.

Feb. 1 – 1-5 p.m. – Upcycle Challenge: Puppets.

Feb. 1 – 2-3:30 p.m. – PC Basics.

Feb. 1 – 3-4 p.m. – Valentine’s Day Sustainable Gift Wrapping.

Feb. 1 – 6:30-7:15 p.m. – Family and Friends CPR (Adults/Children).

Feb. 1 – 6:30-7:15 p.m. – Play with Clay.

Feb. 1 – 7:30-8 p.m. – Family and Friends CPR (For Infants).

Feb. 2 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Movers and Shakers.

Feb. 2 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Internet Basics.

Feb. 2 – 3-4 p.m. – Drum Circle.

Friday to Monday, Jan. 26-29

Friends of the Lawrence Library January Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Lawrence Headquarters Branch, 2751 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville.

Anne Demarais Nature Center (ADNC)

The center is located at 481 Drexel Ave.

Every month, on the first Saturday, Lawrence Township Environmental Education Foundation is sponsoring walks through the meadow at the Lawrence Nature Center and through the Drexel Woods to see the wonders of nature, learn about the history of Lawrence Township and enjoy the great outdoors. Check back here, on our Events page to see what is coming up and to register for a walk.

Montgomery

Montgomery Library is located at 100 Community Dr., Skillman. For more information call (908) 458-8401.

Jan. 26 – 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Kids Craft.

Jan. 26 – 11 a.m. to noon – Hand Sewing-Fabric Mushrooms.

Jan. 27 – 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 29 – 4:30-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Jan. 29 – 5-7 p.m. (half hour) – Monty Tutoring.

Jan. 30 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Create a Sharpie Dyed Scarf.

Jan. 31 – 5:30-7 p.m. – Club Monty.

Feb. 1 – 5-6 p.m. – Read to a Therapy Dog.

Feb. 1 – 5-7 p.m. (half hour) – Monty Tutoring.

Princeton

Happenings at McCarter Theater

McCarter Theatre Center is located at 91 University Place, Princeton. For more information about events listed or for tickets visit www.mccarter.org.

Jan. 27 – The Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) will present “Excursions, A Wooden Tree, A minor Dance, Cator and Pollux.”

FOPOS

Friends of Princeton Open Space (FOPOS) has a number of events lined up. For more information visit www.fopos.org.

Happenings at Morven Museum & Garden

Morven Museum & Garden is located at 55 Stockton St. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information contact info@morven.org.

Check out the Monthly Docent Tours of Striking Beauty: New Jersey Tall Case Clocks, 1730 to 1830. Morven’s special exhibition features over 50 tall case clocks, representing almost as many different clockmakers.

Tours are scheduled for the third Thursday of each month, at 2 p.m. through the duration of the exhibition: Feb. 15.

Princeton Public Library

Princeton Public Library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.

Jan. 26 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: Ready for a Career Change?

Jan. 26 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

Jan. 26 – 3-4 p.m. – Teens: Take and Make.

Jan. 27 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Saturday Storytime!

Jan. 27 – 2-4 p.m. – Storytime in American Sign Language.

Jan. 27 – 3-5 p.m. – Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament.

Jan. 27 – 3:30-5 p.m. – Youth: Drop-In Chess Sessions.

Jan. 28 – 3-5 p.m. – Author: Sam Daley-Harris.

Jan. 29 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Build it!

Jan. 29 – 7-8:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Jan. 30 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Tech: Ask the Mac Pros.

Jan. 30 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playtime Fun: Build it!

Jan. 30 – 4-7 p.m. – Mercer County Community ID.

Jan. 31 – 10 a.m. to noon – Drop in and Knit.

Jan. 31 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

Jan. 31 – 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Art: Princeton Sketchers.

Jan. 31 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

Jan. 31 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

Jan. 31 – 3-5:15 p.m. – Matinee Movie Series: Best of British Cinema.

Jan. 31 – 4-5:30 p.m. – English Conversation Group.

Feb. 1 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Kids: Storytime!

Feb. 1 – 10:30 a.m. to noon – English Conversation Group.

Feb. 1 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Meet Arm in Arm.

Feb. 1 – 11:30 a.m. to noon – Kids: Baby Storytime.

Feb. 1 – noon to 1 p.m. – Baby Play Group.

Feb. 1 – 1-2 p.m. – Tech: Paperless Vacation Planning.

Feb. 1 – 3-5 p.m. – Movie: “An Affair to Remember.”

Feb. 1 – 4-5:30 p.m. – Neurodivergent Crafts and Games.

Feb. 1 – 5-7:30 p.m. – Literary Salon.

Feb. 1 – 6-7 p.m. – Author: Coleen T. Murphy in conversation with Sam Wang.

Feb. 2 – 9:45 a.m. to noon – Job Seekers: Developing and Custom Your Master Resume.

Lewis Center of the Arts

Lewis Center of the Arts is located at 122 Alexander St., Princeton.

Jan. 31 – 6-8 p.m. – Scenario for a Past Future: Exhibition by Josephine Meckseper – Opening Reception, Lewis Center for the Arts at Princeton University.

Feb. 13 – 5:30 p.m. – Reading by Vauhini Vara and Princeton Creative Writing Seniors at the Godfrey Kerr Studio, Lewis Arts complex, Princeton University campus.

Saturday, Jan. 27

Join Park historians at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 27 as they retell the story of the Boston Tea Party and its impact here in Princeton, where in January 1774 students collected tea from around the town and burned it in a great bonfire!

Registered visitors will receive their own parcel of tea – and choose whether to cast it into the fire or bring it home for their own enjoyment. A suggested donation of $5 is requested, but not required.

The Princeton Battlefield State Park is located at 500 Mercer Road, Princeton. Please register by calling 609-921-0074 or emailing us at princetonbattlefield@dep.nj.gov

Begins Jan. 27

For nearly 40 years, science fans of all ages have been learning about cutting-edge science on Saturday mornings at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory’s (PPPL) Ronald E. Hatcher Science on Saturday lecture series.

Science on Saturday returns Jan. 27 with a slate of world-leading speakers who will discuss topics ranging from clean energy solutions to materials used in quantum computing. Talks run from 9:30 to 11 a.m., which includes a presentation and Q&A, at the laboratory, 100 Stellarator Road.

The inaugural talk by Ahmed Elgammal of Rutgers University will focus on a topic that has recently been making headlines: “Art in the Age of Artificial Intelligence?” The full schedule is below:

Jan. 27: “Art in the Age of Artificial Intelligence,” Ahmed Elgammal, professor in the Department of Computer Sciences and founder and director of the Art and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

Feb. 3: “Natural Products as Antivirals,” Sandra Daise Adams, professor, Department of Biology, Montclair State University

Feb. 10: “The Pathway to Achieve a Net-zero Economy in the U.S. by 2050,” Jesse D. Jenkins, assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment, Princeton University.

Feb. 17: “Decarbonizing the Energy System for a Cleaner and Healthier Future,” Wei Peng, assistant professor of public and international affairs and the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment, Princeton University.

March 2: “The Remarkable Story of Fusion Ignition at the National Ignition Facility,” David Schlossberg, experimental physicist, National Ignition Facility, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

March 9: “Using Plasmas to Create Quantum Technologies and Diamonds,” Alastair Stacey, managing principal research physicist, applied materials and sustainability, Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL).

Thursday, Jan. 28

Altamura Legacy Concert Series: Mozart’s Birthday Marathon Concert – Legacy Arts International at 4 p.m., Princeton United Methodist Church, 7 Vandeventer Ave., Princeton

Legacy Arts International presents Altamura Legacy Concerts, a new concert series developed by pianist Cristina Altamura, featuring herself and a roster of guest artists performing on a newly restored 1924 Steinway B grand at Princeton United Methodist Church home of the majestic Tiffany stained-glass window depicting St. George that graces its façade. On Jan. 28, Cristina invites pianists from the Princeton area to perform eclectic works in Mozart’s Birthday Marathon Concert. For more information call (201) 362-9814, email info@legacyartsinternational.org or visit legacyartsinternational.org

West Windsor

Kelsey Theatre at Mercer is located at the Mercer County Community College (MCCC), 1200 Old Trenton Road, West Windsor.

All My Sons | Jan. 26 to Feb. 4

Love Song For Miss Lydia | Feb. 9-11

West Windsor Arts

West Windsor Arts Council, located at 952 Alexander Road, West Windsor, is hosting a number of events.

For more information, call (609) 716-1931 or visit westwindsorarts.org.

West Windsor Branch Library

West Windsor Branch Library is located at 333 N. Post Road, Princeton Junction.

Jan. 26 – 10:30 a.m. – Sing Along with Sarah.

Jan. 26 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!

Jan. 29 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Baby Storytime.

Jan. 29 – 4-4:30 p.m. – (virtual) Guided Meditation.

Jan. 29 – 6:30-7 p.m. – Messy Club.

Jan. 29 – 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Teen Crochet Workshop.

Jan. 29 – 7-8 p.m. – Applications Myths Dispelled.

Jan. 30 – 10 a.m. to noon – (virtual) ESL Conversation Group for Adults.

Jan. 30 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Songs and Stories.

Jan. 30 – 6-6:30 p.m. – New Jersey Muslim Heritage Month Storytime.

Jan. 31 – 11 a.m. to noon – Playdate Pals.

Jan. 31 – 2-4 p.m. – Wednesday Film Festival – “Earth Girls are Easy”

Jan. 31 – 5:30-6 p.m. – Art Explorers.

Jan. 31 – 7-8 p.m. – (Virtual) A History of Muslims in America.

Feb. 1 – 10-10:30 a.m. – Little STEAMers I.

Feb. 1 – 10:30-11:30 a.m. – Card-making with Alicia.

Feb. 1 – 11-11:30 a.m. – Little STEAMers II.

Feb. 1 – 5:30-6:30 p.m. – Let’s Play Chess.

Feb. 1 – 6:15-8:15 p.m. – Making a Scene.

Feb. 2 – 10:30-11 a.m. – Sing-a-long with Ms. Pat.

Feb. 2 – 2-3:30 p.m. – Knitting, Crochet, Et Cetera!

Send items to calendar@centraljersey.com. The deadline for submissions each week is 5 p.m. on Tuesday. For details, call 732-358-5200, ext. 8233.