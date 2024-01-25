Princeton PacketPrinceton Packet News

‘Experience the Battle of Princeton’

On Sunday, Jan. 7, the Princeton Battlefield Society (PBS) marked the 247th anniversary of Battle of Princeton – fought on Jan. 3, 1777- with its signature educational event, “Experience the Battle of Princeton” at Princeton Battlefield State Park. PHOTOS COURTESY OF MATTHEW FREEDMAN
