Montgomery will be creating a program to improve the health and wellness of residents with the launching of the township’s Mayors Wellness Campaign.

“We are very excited …,” Montgomery Mayor Neena Singh said on Jan. 18.

- Advertisement -

Singh announced the measure after her election as mayor that she would be signing a Mayors Wellness Campaign pledge focusing on building a healthier and stronger community.

She committed to her promise when she signed the pledge allowing Montgomery to officially join the statewide initiative that many municipalities participate in.

“I have signed the Mayors Wellness Campaign pledge which will focus on building a healthier and stronger community,” Singh said.

“There will be opportunities for collaboration between our health department, recreation, schools, library, police, businesses and local community groups on this important quality of life endeavor.”

The Mayors Wellness Campaign is a community health initiative providing tools and strategies for mayors and community leaders to improve overall health, achieve healthier lifestyles, and improve wellness in communities across the state, according to the New Jersey Health Care Quality Institute, which leads the initiative in partnership with the New Jersey State League of Municipalities.

More than 400 communities participate in the campaign, which was launched in 2006 and in response to an Institute of Medicine Report two years prior about preventing childhood obesity.