‘This renaming honors both his sacrifice and his life’

By: Submitted Content

Date:

The Senate Transportation Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Sen. Troy Singleton that would designate the bridge, located in the townships of Bordentown and Hamilton, over Crosswicks Creek on Interstate Highway Route 295 North as the “Benjamin Moore & 693rd Sapper Company Memorial Highway.”

Army Specialist Benjamin G. Moore of Bordentown gave his life in service to the country while serving in Afghanistan on Jan. 12, 2011.

“Army Specialist Benjamin Moore was a beloved resident of Bordentown and devoted much of his time to his community as an EMT and firefighter prior to his military service,” Singleton said through a release on Jan. 25.

“This renaming honors both his sacrifice and his life. He was a true example of heroism, patriotism and service to his nation and community.”

Moore, who was known as the “Mayor of Bordentown,” had strong ties to the community. He served as both an emergency medical technician and firefighter for Hope Hose Humane Company No.1 of Bordentown City – where he was awarded the title of “Honorary Chief,” – Union Fire Company No.1 of Crosswicks and DeCou Hose Company No.1 of Hamilton Township, in addition to roles within Westampton Township Emergency Services, Capital Health and Trenton Emergency Services.

Moore was a 2006 graduate of Bordentown Regional High School, and joined the U.S. Army in April of 2009, training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri before being stationed in Fort Drum, New York.

While serving with the 693rd Sapper Company, 7th Engineer Battalion, 10th Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, Moore was killed in action on Jan. 12, 2011 in the Ghazni Province at the age of 23.

Moore was the recipient of numerous awards and decorations for his heroism, patriotism, and service to the United States. These included the Bronze Star Medal, the Purple Heart, the Combat Action Badge, the Good Conduct Medal, the Afghanistan Campaign Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Medal.

The bill, S-1433, was advanced in a unanimous vote.  

